Caitlyn Jenner's Bathroom Choice at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Has Everyone Saying the Same Thing

Caitlyn Jenner recently found herself in hot waters again, after she answered a fan question about bathroom access at Mar-a-Lago. On November 7, after Donald Trump's win in the 2024 presidential election, Jenner posted a photograph of herself alongside President-elect, his granddaughter Kai, and tech mogul Elon Musk at the lavish Florida retreat. She captioned the same, "Hope is back in America. These two men will single-handedly save Western civilization and that starts with a strong United States of America. I am here and at your service and forever indebted to your sacrifice for this country. Let’s Make America Great Again!"

Hope is back in America. These two men will single-handedly save western civilization and that starts with a strong United States of America. I am here and at your service and forever indebted to your sacrifice for this country. Let’s Make America Great Again! pic.twitter.com/MVbvUn9jzi — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) November 6, 2024

This drew immediate backlash given Trump and the Republican party's stance on trans rights. Interestingly, in 2017, Jenner publicly criticized Trump over his policies on transgender rights, particularly the decision to revoke federal guidelines allowing trans students to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity. This opposition stood in stark contrast to her more supportive position today. In light of the same, a person remarked, "Fascinating seeing the most visible and vocal trans advocate in America supporting Trump. This is a true unity ticket." Another echoed, "Curious. Do you use the women's bathroom?"

Bruce, now without the benefit of the #Kardashian fame-train, is looking for a way back in. #KrisJenner is not there to make it a positive career move for you this time! Go. Visit Crap-A-Lago for golf and a few photos and go home. — Hey, it’s Me!✌🏻 (@theLisaAlso) November 26, 2024

Another chimed, "Bruce, now without the benefit of the #Kardashian fame train, is looking for a way back in. #KrisJenner is not there to make it a positive career move for you this time! Go. Visit Crap-A-Lago for golf...a few photos and go home." Another noted, "THEY BOTH HATE YOU!!! They have specific policies to disenfranchise and discriminate against you. The woman [Kamala Harris] you're stomping against has done MORE for your community than both of them ever have, or will." Others, however, celebrated the rare appearance, adding, "MAGA loves based trans community. Thank you @Caitlyn_Jenner for standing up for Trump and unity!"

THEY BOTH HATE YOU!!!



They have specific policies to disenfranchise and discriminate against you. The woman you're stomping against has done MORE for your community than both of them ever have, or will. At every angle we keep seeing the hatred for women esp black women.… — CODE (@blaqpharmacist) November 9, 2024

A comment on X (formerly Twitter) also read, "I wonder if Caitlyn, Elon, and Donald all used the bathroom together...shocked that the MAGA cult isn't melting down about this." Jenner responded, "We do not," stating clearly that trans women visiting Trump's private estate are not required to use men's facilities, as per Meidas News.

This revelation comes as Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina pushes legislation that would force transgender women to use men's restrooms in schools, public spaces, and private institutions. Theoretically, the proposed bill would also force businesses such as Mar-a-Lago to make transgender women use facilities that are not compatible with their gender identity. However, this is not the first time Trump has adopted a more liberal position on toilet access. He once declared in 2016 that Jenner was free to use any restroom in Trump Tower. He also discussed how the economy was being severely harmed by North Carolina's stringent restroom bill, as per ABC News.