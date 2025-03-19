Caitlyn Jenner Speaks Up About Recent Trump Administration Deportations—”This Is What America…”

Caitlyn Jenner, commenting on the recent deportations of over 200 alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador, lauded the Donald Trump Administration for removing the “violent offenders.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jenner claimed that it “was what America voted for” and deserved.

Caitlyn Jenner also remarked that “these people never should’ve been in the country” and thanked America’s “friends in El Salvador.”

The post by Caitlyn Jenner, which has raked in over 40,000 views and 2,500 likes, read, “This is what America voted for and deserves – law and order. These violent offenders -people never should’ve been in the country in the first place- are being removed. Thanks to our friends in El Salvador!”

To the uninformed, 238 of the deportees were allegedly members of the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua (TDA), while 23 others belonged to the global Mara Salvatrucha or MS-13 gang.

The Trump Administration has accused the TDA of “perpetrating, attempting, and threatening an invasion or predatory incursion against the territory of the United States.”

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, confirmed the backgrounds of the deportees who were supposedly a part of the TDA in a post on X, saying, “Today, the first 238 members of the Venezuelan criminal organization, Tren de Aragua, arrived in our country.”

Bukele, in the same post, also confirmed the number of MS-13 members, saying, “The U.S. has also sent us 23 MS-13 members wanted by Salvadoran justice, including two ringleaders. One of them is a member of the criminal organization’s highest structure.”

But this isn’t the first time that Caitlyn Jenner has voiced her support for the Donald Trump Administration, though.

In February, Jenner put out a post in support of Trump’s executive order that barred trans-woman athletes from participating in sports categories meant for cis-gender women.

Calling the order a “victory in the fight for protecting women’s sports,” Jenner espoused her support.

She also expressed her unwavering commitment “as an Olympian” to “fight this issue.” Caitlyn Jenner added that she would “continue lobbying governing bodies” worldwide “to follow” America’s lead.

The post, which had raked in over 130,000 views and 9,000 likes, read “Another victory in the fight for protecting women’s sports! President Trump signs an Executive Order keeping biological men out of women’s sports!”

