Caitlyn Jenner Mocks Tim Walz—Claims To Be ‘More Masculine’ Than Him in Blunt Online Clapback

Caitlyn Jenner has mocked Tim Walz following his latest comment that Republicans are scared of him due to his masculinity. The father of Kylie and Kendall Jenner slammed the Minnesota Governor, saying that she is more masculine than him. Caitlyn (formerly Bruce) has been an avid Trump supporter since the 2016 presidential election, so her jab at Walz is not surprising.

However, despite being a transgender herself, her support for the Republican leader has drawn massive backlash on many occasions. Meanwhile, this time around, the former Olympian wasn’t the only Republican who mocked Tim. Following his comment, many of his rivals roasted the failed Vice Presidential candidate online.

Tim Walz, 60, recently appeared on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new podcast show. Aside from discussing the future of the Democratic Party, he talked about how the Republicans attacked him for appearing “not masculine,” speculating he is “gay.” Recalling the constant attacks on his masculinity during the election, Walz said, “I think I scare them a little bit, why they spend so much time on me.” When the host Newsom began laughing, thinking he was joking, Kamala Harris‘ running mate from 2024 said, “No, I’m serious, because they know I can fix a truck, they know I’m not bulls——g on this.”

He then recalled how his rivals made fun of the smallest things he did. From criticizing the way he waved and used a straw to mocking his mechanic and hunting abilities, Walz’ every move was scrutinized during the 2024 election. “They focused on it obsessively, which I think again is their obsession, their weirdness, we buy their frame on these issues of sexuality.” He added, “I think I could kick most of their a—s.”

Following his comment, Republicans flocked quickly to mock him once again. On X (formerly Twitter), many joked about his comment that his masculinity “scares” the MAGA supporters. Among the critics was Caitlyn Jenner, who wrote on X, “I am more ‘masculine’ than this [clown emoji] Gov Walz.”

I am more ‘masculine’ than this 🤡 Gov Walz https://t.co/EjW2fU1hI7 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 19, 2025

She wasn’t the only one. Atlas Einstein joked, “Tampon Tim thinks he’s Rambo, but he’s really Elmer Fudd.” Shawn Farash once again judged the Minnesota governor’s hunting abilities, saying, “The only thing that scares me about Tim Walz is how he loads a shotgun.” “Don’t confuse fear with cringe,” Mayson Burch wrote.

Amid all the criticism Tim received for his comment, Caitlyn’s is the most notable. In 2015, the retired gold medalist publicly announced that she was transgender, changing her name from Bruce to Caitlyn in September of the same year. And that is why her support of Donald Trump has always raised brows.

“Congratulations Mr. President. Thanks be to God!” she wrote on X on the day the Republican leader returned to office in January. Even after Trump signed the “two genders” executive order, Jenner, one of the most recognizable transgender women in the world, kept silent despite her community being attacked.

Congratulations Mr. President. Thanks be to God! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) January 20, 2025

Her constant support drew massive backlash online. She was criticized for being a hypocrite when one person asked her online, “How’s it feel to be a guy again?” Another attached a picture of her from the 1990s when she was still living as Bruce, slamming her with, “You’re a disgrace to your entire community.”

However, despite the criticism, Caitlyn Jenner insisted that she was “happier than ever” supporting Donald Trump.