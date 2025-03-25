Bryan Johnson Discussed His Erections at Work, Walked Without Clothes—Former Employees Make Bombshell Claims

The IT entrepreneur and “longevity expert” Bryan Johnson is facing criticism for allegedly acting inappropriately at work. Bryan has been accused by former workers of fostering an uncomfortable work environment through strange behavior, such as sexually suggestive conversations and nudity incidents.

The former workers claimed that Johnson regularly went about his business wearing little clothes and even talked about his “sexual activities, including erections.” According to The New York Times, he also had amorous chats with Blueprint’s female employees, which made them uncomfortable.

Blueprint founder Bryan Johnson required employees to sign NDAs consenting to his being partially or fully unclothed in the workplace and to discussions involving “sexual activities, including erections.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/9c6bCPN9VK — AF Post (@AFpost) March 24, 2025

The accusations are made as Bryan Johnson’s use of confidentiality agreements to manage his public persona and commercial operations comes under increasing scrutiny. The National Labour Relations Board (NLRB) has received complaints from at least three former workers contesting the validity of these agreements and charging Johnson with stifling dissent.

Johnson’s use of these agreements was intended to keep individuals silent, according to Matt Bruenig, the attorney for the former employees.

“His goal was to use these contractual agreements to keep everyone quiet,” he said.

Jamie Contento, a former personal assistant to Johnson, said, “The document just didn’t feel right,” she said, adding that she signed it “out of fear of losing her job”.

These charges compound the difficulties Bryan Johnson and his firm, Blueprint, have apparently encountered, including financial difficulties and worries about the quality of their products.

The application of secrecy agreements has been supported by Johnson. In a post on ‘X’, he said confidentiality agreements “try to create clear boundaries and expectations, so that trust isn’t left to chance.”

I thought the hit pieces against me were dumb, until I saw this… NYT’s best attack at @bryan_johnson is that he asks employees to sign strict NDAs, has Zoom calls shirtless, and discusses erections—as part of his longevity protocol. I’m not making this up, watch the video!… pic.twitter.com/9LfbHmCl3w — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 23, 2025

“I post n—des on social media. I track my nighttime erections. My team openly discusses my semen health. We make dank memes. Rather than letting people walk in blind, we disclose this upfront, in writing, so there are no surprises,” he wrote, adding, “This isn’t coercion.”

“It’s transparency. This practice is fair to all concerned and is in everyone’s best interest. If someone doesn’t align with our culture, they are free to work elsewhere. No one is forced to sign anything. The opt-in agreement exists to ensure that people understand and consent to the environment. It eliminates ambiguity and prevents misunderstandings,” he added.

The New York Times is ‘coming after’ Bryan Johnson, who said on February 25 that the newspaper was planning to write an article about him, calling it a ‘clash of self-serving narratives.’