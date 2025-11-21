Bruce Willis’ Wife Under Fire as She’s Accused of Moving Him to a Separate Home After Dementia Diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis shared a post detailing her husband, Bruce Willis‘, declining health as he continues to battle with frontotemporal dementia. The 70-year-old Die Hard star has been in intensive care, where his wife stepped into the role of caregiver for him.

But many people have called her out for using his health to gain fame and turn it into a commercial opportunity for her. Meanwhile, she has been an advocate for people who take on caregiver roles, who are vulnerable to early death, since they don’t speak up and have to cater to someone who’s sick.

She later deleted the post that had the caption, “Love is never forgetting how they made you feel.” The post had a photo of Bruce leaning onto her and placing a kiss on her cheek. Her followers and Bruce’s fans were not too kind to her in the comments as they slammed her for using his health for attention.

Bruce Willis, the 70-year-old movie icon, has reportedly moved into a new home with 24/7 care, separate from his wife, Emma, and their children. He can no longer speak or remember that he was once a famous actor amid his battle with dementia.💔😳🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/mIfLd8C35i — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) August 28, 2025



One X user shared, “My thoughts are WHY MOVE HIM TO A SEPARATE HOUSE???? what happened to in sickness and in health, till death part????? After he was done providing a Hollywood lifestyle for the family his wife signs off on isolating him from the rest of the family at his lowest point?”

On his declining health, another X user commented, “A terrifying reminder that all the fame, money and success in the world means nothing in the end. Biology erases everything. You can be a global icon, and your brain can still betray you.”

Since Bruce is in another home to live in a calm atmosphere, which is more suitable for him, many assume she has abandoned him. She also said they have two daughters who are 11 and 13, and she doesn’t want them to tiptoe around.

Caregivers die at a rate that’s 63% higher than people their age. Let that sink in. When @emmahemingwillis said this, my heart dropped — because it’s the truth no one talks about. We can’t keep taking it all on. We have to ask for help. 💗 Watch now ➡️ https://t.co/84n0mJ3rUg pic.twitter.com/1UjHupyyUJ — Marie Forleo (@marieforleo) November 20, 2025



Moreover, she explained they have playdates and sleepovers like normal kids. Meanwhile, Bruce gets the care he needs while his disease is progressing. But people don’t believe her explanation and call her out for not even bothering to live in the same house with her husband.

In one podcast interview, Heming explained that the whole family has been with Bruce since his diagnosis, and as the disease progresses. She also said it’s hard to watch her daughters see his decline.

She mentioned they communicate differently now, and Bruce wants her to get the support she needs. Emma has documented her journey as a caregiver in her book, “The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.”