Bruce Willis' Cognitive Condition Worsens, Daughters Spend ‘As Much Time’ With Him as They Can

In a somber turn of events, as actor Bruce Willis faces the challenges of a Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD) diagnosis, his family is rallying around him, cherishing every moment together. His wife Emma Heming Willis has acknowledged emotions of "grief, loss, and immense sadness" with the actor's diagnosis six months ago.

Despite the heartbreaking nature of Willis' cognitive decline, Emma, aged 45, expressed hope for her family's ability to "find joy." In a statement featured in Maria Shriver's Sunday Paper, she shared, "And I have hope in how our entire family can find joy in the small things, and in coming together to celebrate all the moments life has to offer."

According to a recent report from Radar Online, the deterioration of Willis' cognitive condition is occurring at an accelerated pace, presenting a challenging and sorrowful situation for those close to the renowned actor. It is reported that Willis' adult daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, from his previous marriage to Demi Moore, are constantly by his side. Additionally, his younger daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, shared with Emma, are part of the united front as the family navigates this difficult journey.

In the spirit of support, both Demi Moore and Emma have joined forces to ensure that Willis is surrounded by the love of all his children, forming a blended family during this trying time. According to an insider, as disclosed to the National Enquirer, the primary focus is on ensuring Bruce's happiness and comfort during this challenging time.

With the holiday season around the corner, the Willis family is united and dedicated to fostering a positive and comforting atmosphere for the patriarch of the blended family. To provide a visual representation of the emotional weight of the situation, Tallulah Willis, one of Bruce's daughters, recently shared poignant images on social media. "Damn, these photos are hitting tonight. You're my whole damn heart," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

The blended family leads a healthy example for everyone to follow as the ex-model and current wife of Willis doesn’t seem to have a jealous bone in her body, as she took to social media and shared a throwback black and white photo of Bruce and Demi previously. The photo which appeared to have been taken in the 1990s saw Demi lean onto her then-husband, Bruce, who sported a sleek French beard.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Emma shared a candid message with her 819,000 followers, as she posted the same photo from an account dedicated to Hollywood cult classics. Bruce's wife captioned the post, "Yeah. Me too. I liked them together as well." The original black and white snap of Bruce and Demi - who were married for 13 years - was taken at the opening of Planet Hollywood at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota on December 12, 1993.

