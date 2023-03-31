Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis' Daughters Dance Joyfully in the Streets

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis' daughters, Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray, were recently captured on video dancing joyfully through a street alongside their mother. Emma Heming Willis shared the video on her Instagram Stories, showcasing the family's lighthearted and playful moments together.

The video depicts the two young girls dancing happily in the street, twirling around each other in colorful outfits, while Harry Styles' Daylight plays in the background. Soon after, Emma Heming Willis joins in on the fun, skipping alongside her daughters with a huge smile on her face.

The Willis family often shares glimpses of their lives on social media, highlighting their family moments, their adventures, and lately, their struggles. In late January, Emma Heming Willis and her two daughters enjoyed a girls' night out, attending Harry Styles' Harry's House tour in Los Angeles. Emma shared a video of the three of them jamming it out together in the audience and wrote, "He brought his house down, and we were happily in it @harrystyles 🎤🤩 #loveontour #harryshouse."

Just last month, the Willis family announced that Bruce Willis had recently been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. In a group statement, the family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received and emphasized the need for continued compassion, understanding and respect to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis," read the joint statement. "In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

The family also said that it is painful to have come to this realization, and Bruce faces difficulty with communication, but it is a relief to have a clear diagnosis. They pointed out how Willis too believed in finding joy in the worst circumstances: "Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us."

According to People, the two youngest Willis girls have grown up in a blended family with Demi Moore and the Die Hard actor's older three daughters, Tallulah Willis, 29, Scout Willis, 31, and Rumer Willis, 34.

Earlier this year, Emma shared a video on her Instagram account, a montage of their family time together. The family can be seen enjoying their adventures, ready for the New Year. Emma captioned the video "We’re always up for a good time #bye2022✌🏽 #2023ready🚀 #liveitup". Despite the recent news about Bruce Willis' diagnosis, the Willis family remains strong and committed to enjoying life together.