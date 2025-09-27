Bruce Springsteen Slams Trump Again – “I Couldn’t Care Less What He Thinks”

Bruce Springsteen, Donald Trump’s long-term critic, has slammed him again for being incompetent and corrupt. The singer is supporting Trump’s impeachment, which has already occurred twice in the past; both times, he was acquitted.

The Born in the USA singer also revealed his indifference towards what Trump thinks about him. He further added that Trump should be consigned to the trash heap of history. In his interview, Bruce Springsteen discussed his long-standing feud with the president.

He said, “I absolutely couldn’t care less what he thinks about me.” Furthermore, he added, “He’s the living personification of what the 25th Amendment and impeachment were for. If Congress had any guts, he’d be consigned to the trash heap of history.”

The two ignored each other and avoided running into one another at the US open in NY. The 76 year old rock legend said, “A lot of people bought into his lies. He doesn’t care about the forgotten anybody but himself and the multibillionaires who stood behind him on Inauguration Day.”

Despite wanting Trump’s impeachment, he also shared how there’s no viable alternative to the current party and president.

Bruce Springsteen mentioned that several Americans are comfortable with the current power and dominance of politics; however, they need an effective alternative party. He implied towards the problem of the language that the Democrats are using and trying to reach people with it. Those who speak out against Trump are labelled as anti-national.

Earlier this year, the singer criticized Trump for his incompetence and corruption during a concert. In response, Trump called Bruce Springsteen a ‘pushy, obnoxious jerk’ and ‘dumb as a rock.’ So Trump had called Bruce Springsteen a ‘pushy, obnoxious JERK’ and ‘dumb as rock.’ Both Trump and Springsteen share the same disdain for each other and have been feuding for a long time.

The president remarked, “This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied! ) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare’. Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”

Trump has always been big on threats, whether it’s for his critics or attorneys. He also added that he never liked the singer or his music. Besides, he said Bruce isn’t even talented. Earlier, when Trump and Elon Musk were feuding, Musk had also supported Trump’s impeachment.

He also claimed that Trump’s name is on the Epstein list, which is why the files have not been released. Till now, the administration has not complied with its promise from the election campaign days.