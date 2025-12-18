Brown University Shooting Suspect Released: Revisiting Other 2025 Campus Tragedies In Wake Of Latest Incident

Tragedy unfolded on the prestigious Brown University campus on December 13, 2025, when a gunman entered the institution and opened fire, leaving two students dead and nine others wounded. Authorities detained an unidentified suspect following the incident, but later granted his release. The latest incident adds to the persistent on-campus gun violence tragedies across the US. While the number of school shootings dropped to 230 in 2025 from the 336 recorded in 2024, the figure is still alarmingly high.

1. The Brown University Shooting Incident

On December 13, 2025, a gunman entered Brown University on the second day of the fall semester’s final examination week. Two students lost their lives, and nine others were left injured following the attack while attending a review session to prepare for their final exams.

2. The Deceased Victims

The two students killed during the mass shooting were identified as 18-year-old Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov and 19-year-old Ella Cook. Umurzokov wanted to become a neurosurgeon and was described as “gentle” by his sisters. They said that he “always lent a helping hand to anyone in need without hesitation.” Meanwhile, Cook served as the vice president of the school’s Republican club and was remembered by her pastor for having a “tremendous bright light.”

3. Multiple Videos Captured the Person of Interest

A video released by the FBI on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, allegedly showed the person of interest rushing through the streets near the university on the day of the attack. Multiple clips retrieved from home security even showed the man fleeing the scene by walking past first responders, the New York Times reported. In the final clip, he was seen walking next to Brown University’s Barus and Holley engineering building shortly before shots rang out at 4:03 PM.

4. Officials Detained a Suspect Before Releasing Him from Custody

On Sunday, December 14, a day after the incident, officials detained a suspect. However, the person of interest was later released from custody. The shooter is yet to be identified. The FBI and local police are currently engaged in an active manhunt to find the actual shooter.

5. The Reason Behind The Suspect’s Release

Enhanced footage from the Providence Police Department released on Tuesday showed a pot-bellied man wearing a mask, a black hat, a light grey coat, and pants. Authorities later revealed that the man held in connection with the mass shooting was released as the evidence failed to support his involvement. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said authorities now believe the investigation is “pointing in a different direction.” Amid the suspect’s release and ongoing investigations, let us take a look at other campus tragedies that unfolded this year.

6. Florida State University Shooting

A mass shooting unfolded on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee on April 17, 2025. Two people were killed, and seven others were injured in the incident. The deceased victims were identified as 57-year-old campus dining director Robert Morales, and 45-year-old employee of a campus vendor Tiru Chabba. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, who is facing two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder.

7. Lincoln University Shooting

At least one person was killed, and six others were injured after shots rang out at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania on October 25, 2025. The tragedy unfolded during the school’s homecoming celebrations. However, authorities believe it was not a planned mass attack but a sudden shooting incident that broke out during homecoming activities.

8. Utah Valley University Shooting

The Utah Valley University shooting or the assassination of Charlie Kirk was one of the most talked-about gun violence incidents this year. The MAGA influencer was shot dead on September 10, 2025, while speaking during one of the campus debates arranged by his Turning Point USA organization. Tyler James Robinson, a 22-year-old from Washington, was arrested in relation to the fatal shooting.

9. Howard University Shooting

Another homecoming tragedy unfolded when five people, including a teenager, were shot on the campus of Howard University on October 24, 2025. While none of the victims were students of the institute, one of the victims was identified as a student of Morgan State University, whose football team was scheduled to play against Howard University the next day.

10. Kentucky State University Shooting

Just a few days before the Brown University Shooting, one student was killed, and another was left wounded during a shootout at Kentucky State University on December 9, 2025. The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Jacob Lee Bard, a father of a student from the university itself. He was charged with murder and first-degree assault upon arrest.