While most of the country lives paycheck to paycheck and relies heavily on Medicaid for their medical emergency, there are few who would stoop to the level of committing medicaid fraud to support their lavish lifestyle.

35-year-old Candace Taylor, resident of Slidell, Louisiana, is facing felony charges. She was arrested after being accused of committing Medicaid fraud while living a lavish lifestyle. Her fraud was complete with luxury cars and cosmetic surgeries.

Taylor was arrested on July 28 by Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents. There was an inquiry by the state’s Department of Health, and Taylor was arrested on charges of underreporting her income. She has also concealed her business assets to fraudulently qualify for Medicaid benefits.

The Attorney General’s office reports that Taylor initially applied for Medicaid in May 2019. She used the alias “Candace Sailor,” and claimed a biweekly income of $1,900 and no dependents. That application was denied. However, within a year, she applied again. This time she used the same with but with contradictory information and inconsistent claims about dependents.

Purchasing a BBL while receiving Medicaid is one thing that put Candace Taylor on the feds radar. She was arrested Monday for receiving Medicaid benefits while having businesses that generated nearly $10M since 2020, according to Louisiana AG's Office.

It was also reported that between 2020 and 2024, Taylor allegedly generated over $9.5 million in revenue. This income came from her multiple businesses. Even though Taylor showed herself as a person with no income, her bank record showed that she had deposited over $480,000 in her bank account in just one year.

There were records of her making payments of $45,000 in car payments to Audi Finance.

Investigators found Taylor using six-figure cashier’s checks for several high-value expenditures such as property purchases, cosmetic surgery, high-end jewelry, and luxury services.

There are records of her purchasing a 2022 Lamborghini Urus. Records show her paying $100,000 via wire transfer to the exotic car dealership and a $13,000 debit card transaction towards the vehicle.

Even though Taylor made millions in 4 years and spent thousands of dollars on a house, a car, and jewellery, Taylor still applied for Medicaid in 2024. The application is dated 2 months after she bought the Lamborghini, all the while reporting just $2000 in her income per month, and failed to mention her businesses.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has called this alleged behavior “flagrant abuse.” She said that one often does not see this level of abuse in the system, where someone would lie again and again about her eligibility and then go and buy a Lamborghini.

Taylor didn’t even hide her spending and flaunted everything on her social media. Her posts reportedly showed her high-end purchases and a lavish lifestyle.

Once agents got hold of her financial profile, they secured an arrest warrant. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. She was booked for government benefits fraud under state statute La. Rev. Stat. §14:70.9

Experts have noted that this case shows the challenges within government-assisted programs. There are flaws in the fraud detection system, and they need to be checked. The system is vulnerable to manipulation when applicants conceal income or assets.

Taylor now faces felony charges in court. Given the scale of fraud and value of her luxury purchases, prosecutors may seek restitution and monetary fines along with jail sentences.

The case has sparked debate over oversight of public assistance and the need for stronger verification protocols to prevent misuse. Officials say it serves as a warning that high-end spending and government benefits may not align, and when they do, it raises serious red flags.