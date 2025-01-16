Brody Jenner Revisits Painful Past with Kardashians, Receives Heartfelt Apology from Caitlyn Jenner

Warning: The story contains spoilers from the Jan. 15 episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Writer’s note: Brody Jenner has used Caitlyn Jenner’s former name and pronouns, and also refers to Caitlyn as “dad.”

Brody Jenner seems to be opening up about the complex relationship he shares with his father Caitlyn Jenner. On one of the episodes of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which aired on Jan 15, The Hills fame, 41, talked about his relationship with Caitlyn. Caitlyn transitioned in the year 2015, is better now, but their relationship was distant when Brody was growing up.

Brody recalls, “I’d randomly see him — ‘him’ at the time — you know, here and there.” He further adds, “But, mom would tell me that I would write on cards, ‘Why doesn’t dad call me on my birthday?’”

The reality fame, who even starred on The Hills: New Beginning revealed how difficult the dynamic between him and his father, Caitlyn has been. This has also led to Brody seeing fatherhood differently. Brody and his fiancée Tiarah “Tia” Blanco welcomed their daughter Honey in July 2023.

“I think not having Bruce around growing up and her doing that transition, it was tough just being her son,” he commented. “I just had a beautiful little daughter. I’m not living for myself anymore. I’m living for her.” He then told his fellow mates, “I think it’s gonna make me a better father.”

After impressing his directing staff in back-to-back challenges, Brody elaborated on creating a strong and lovable bond with his daughter. He shared, “I’m gonna do the exact opposite of, as far as being there for her, as my father did for me.”

Brody seemed to recall his own childhood and he explains, “I had an incredible mother. Father, Bruce, at the time, wasn’t around that much. They split, and then he met a woman. She had kids as well. The woman that he met … they had kids together.”

Caitlyn was also a part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021 alongside his then-wife Kris Jenner. The duo shared the screen with their daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The show also has Kris’s children from her marriage with ex-husband Robert Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian.

Brody is asked about his feelings about the popular family’s former reality show, he says, “To be honest, a little bit abandoned.” However, Brody also acknowledges and understands that his father was going through personal issues during that time.

“I will say he was going through his own struggles, transitioning, and it was all that was put on TV, and there were these moments that we would have that was all filmed, and it just felt very invasive and not very genuine, I would say,” Brody remarks. He continues speaking about Caitlyn, “Just recently, I got a real, sincere apology. It was the first time in my life that I’ve ever gotten an apology. You know, I’m sorry for not being there, and honestly, it meant a lot.”

A representative of Caitlyn told PEOPLE, “Caitlyn has a positive relationship with Brody and Tia”. However, they declined to comment on anything related to the private conversations. In a confessional episode of Special Forces, Brody says, “When I found out that Caitlyn, or Bruce, wanted to be Caitlyn, it was sort of a relief. I think that there were a lot of things that started to make sense, you know, just in my life, about my father, and maybe why he wasn’t there all those years.”

He adds: “And I think when you have kids, you need to accept a little bit of responsibility that the things you do are also going to reflect on them as well. I think it really has shaped me to do everything different and to really be there and to be present to my little girl.”