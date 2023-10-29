Britney Spears has been in the limelight since her book, The Woman In Me, made its debut on Tuesday, October 24. Prior to its release, a few fragments of it were released for the public to read and brought to light many revelations unknown to Spears’ fans. The singer has addressed numerous issues from her past including the conservatorship, her love life, and motherhood, among others. One intriguing instance she’s recalled in her book is her 'iHeart Radio' interview from 2007 with American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, as per The New York Post.

Spears in 2007 held plenty of influence given her resounding success with concern to her career. She was and truly is a phenomenal artist with an enchanting vocal skill set which also became her biggest asset. Apart from being a singer, she was known as a doting mother of two adoring sons: Sean Preston who is now 18 years old, and his younger brother Jayden James at 17. She shares her two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline whom she divorced in 2006.

At the time their children were merely toddlers between the ages of 1 and 2 years of age. Shortly after the split, the former couple was involved in a messy legal battle for the custody of their sons. Ultimately in 2008, it was Federline who won custody of both sons leaving Spears brokenhearted, as per The Business Insider. But, they still do spend time together whenever they can and she still makes time to celebrate her sons as much as she can.

A year after her divorce and amid her custody battle, she was actually invited by Seacrest for a brief interview to discuss the next steps in her career, other endeavors that she is planning to pursue, and how she’s been doing. Primarily though, the interview was supposed to be about her popular album, Blackout. But, Spears found herself perhaps surprised when Seacrest began to urge her for answers on her journey of motherhood thus far.

In the book Spears wrote, “In the interview which was supposed to be about the record, Ryan Seacrest asked me questions like, ‘How do you respond to those who criticize you as a mom?’ and ‘Do you feel like you’re doing everything you can for your kids?’ and ‘How often will you see them?’" In the aforementioned interview, Spears did indeed do her best to answer all of Seacrest’s questions successfully. But it didn’t seem like she was okay with being asked to open up about her journey after being a mom after she was still dealing with the aftermath of the custody battle.

Upon reflection on her interview with Seacrest, Spears claimed to believe that people were only invested in knowing whether or not she was a “fit mother”. The Criminal singer added finally, “Not about how I’d made such a strong album while holding two babies on my hips and being pursued by dozens of dangerous [paparazzi] all day every day.” In light of recent events, Seacrest or his representatives haven’t released an official statement.

