Britney Spears Reveals Her 'Crazy Girl Crushes' — And Some Iconic Celebrities Have Made The List

In a recent Instagram Story, Britney Spears hinted at what fans might anticipate from her next book, a sequel to her memoir The Woman In Me, published in 2023. She mentioned her 'crazy girl crushes' and admired well-known celebrities like Pamela Anderson, Selena Gomez, and Kendall Jenner, sending her fans into a frenzy. Spears also wrote about her childhood friendships and how they have changed over the years.

Image Source: Britney Spears walks the red carpet at the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2017. Getty Images | Photo By Scott Dudelson

In her Instagram story, the singer wrote, "I wanted to share the women who inspire me!!! Pamela Lee Anderson is a classic babe and seems so sweet!!! Natalie Portman because I feel like she's the coolest person I ever met outside with her dog in New York and we had the same shirt on."

Britney Spears shows love to Pamela Lee Anderson, Natalie Portman, Camila Cabello, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez & Drew Barrymore on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/SoKZkY3JHH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2024

Then, Spears praised Camila Cabello, stating how pretty she is, and also claimed that she makes her giggle every time. The Gimme More singer added that being silly can be a healthy way to live and characterized Cabello as sweet and quirky. Turning her focus to Jenner, Spears complimented her on her gorgeous appearance, as reported by The Pink News. Spears also gave a shoutout to Gomez and Drew Barrymore, praising them as absolutely gorgeous.

Camila Cabello responds to Britney Spears:



“I love you. The girl crush is definitely mutual.” pic.twitter.com/3A1ppjPfSY — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) October 16, 2024

Apart from talking about these major celebrities, the Toxic singer also shared her thoughts on how life’s dynamics shift as we transition into adulthood: “Let’s talk about how your other half growing up is usually your best friend. Y’all literally finish each other's sentences and you don’t really look alike but because you’re always together, your mannerisms, the way you speak, and even walk it’s almost like you’re the same f–king people." Spears added in the story, “Years go by and you get married and you grow up and live worlds apart!!! It’s called life!!!”

Britney Spears shouts out Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore for attending her wedding:



“@drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible” pic.twitter.com/xR7gtWtjdn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 11, 2022

The singer also wrote about how friendships change and don't remain the same as they were in childhood, wondering why things change. In a moment of self-reflection, Spears admitted she wasn’t entirely sure why she even put those thoughts out there but wrapped up her post with a hint of what’s to come.

What also caught everyone's eye was that Taylor Swift didn't make it to the list this time, although Spears has previously confessed to having a girl crush on her. She once remembered meeting Swift during her Oops!… I Did It Again Tour, recalling how Swift played a beautiful song on her guitar, as reported by Page Six. Back then, Spears also confessed that she’d watch Swift’s music videos over movies any day. She praised Swift as the most iconic pop artist of our time in an Instagram post. Spears shared two photos of herself with Swift from 2003 and 2008.

Britney Spears says she is never returning to the music industry:



“They keep saying I'm turning to random people to do a new album ... I will never return to the music industry !!! When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!!” pic.twitter.com/UPkJnCemH3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 3, 2024

Speaking of her previous book, Spears shocked fans by announcing that she has no intention of returning to the music industry currently. She also touched upon the challenges she had to deal with while living under her father's conservatorship. Spears revealed that, especially while she was living in Las Vegas, she was regularly forced to perform against her will.