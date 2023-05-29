Britney Spears Reveals All About Mom Lynne's First Visit After Three Years

Britney Spears recently took to Instagram to share with the world that she met her mother, Lynne Spears, after three years of alienation. The visit, which lasted for about 30 minutes hinted at a possible step towards reconciliation between the singer and her mother.

Lynne Spears recently made a trip to Los Angeles to visit her daughter and son-in-law, Sam Asghari. Shortly after the visit, Britney Spears took to her Instagram page to share her feelings about reconnecting with her mother. In a heartfelt message, she acknowledged that family dynamics often require effort and understanding to mend.

She wrote in the caption of the post, "My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!

Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards!!!"

Britney Spears' complex relationship with her family has been well-documented in the media. During her conservatorship battle, the pop star openly criticized her family members, accusing them of using her for personal gain and manipulating her life and finances. In particular, Britney made damning allegations against her mother, claiming Lynne played a role in orchestrating her conservatorship two weeks prior to its implementation.

According to TooFab, in a long since-deleted post, Britney shared that Lynne was present, along with a few other people, the night before "they took me away!!!" for a sleepover. She had written, "I had done nothing wrong and you kept telling me on my couch we need to go to Malibu cause I think people are coming to get me and I said 'WHY ??? I didn't believe you guys. It was all planned and you acted like you had no idea what was going on !!!"

As Britney's highly anticipated memoir approaches its release, fans eagerly await to see if this newfound connection with her mother will impact the book's content or the release date of the memoir. Previously, Britney had hinted at revealing shocking stories about her family, expressing her feelings of being undervalued and disrespected.

About her memoir, a source told Page Six, "Britney’s book is brutally honest and from the heart. No stone is left unturned. It's truly a female empowerment story. Her taking control of her life. The source added that "it is also a story of survival," and a story of how she found "her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Asghari."