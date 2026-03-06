Britney Spears’ Representatives Call California DUI Arrest ‘Inexcusable’ and a ‘Wakeup Call’

The California Highway Patrol recently arrested pop star Britney Spears on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI). She was later released by the authorities. Now, her representatives have finally spoken up about the incident.

In a statement to People, Spears’ representatives called the arrest “inexcusable” and an “unfortunate incident.” They said that they hope this will be the wakeup call the singer needs to bounce back. It is perhaps the very first step for a “long overdue” change in Spears’ life, her representatives added.

They also confirmed, “Britney is going to undergo the right steps and comply with the law,” and mentioned that her sons, Jayden and Preston, will be spending time with her.

Here’s what Britney Spears looked like in the late ’90s vs what Britney Spears’ sons Sean Preston Federline (L) and Jayden James Federline (R) look like today: pic.twitter.com/kCijlIwJyj — BuzzFeed Rewind (@BuzzFeedRewind) December 9, 2021

Spears does not exactly share an ideal relationship with her sons. For now, however, it looks like all the hard feelings have been set aside.

The representatives stated, “Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue, needed plan to set her up for success, for well-being.” What that practically looks like is yet to be seen.

Shortly after Spears was released by California authorities, the Toxic singer deleted her Instagram account. She is known to be very active on the social media platform. This isn’t the first time she has gone off the grid. This time, however, the timing has fans seriously concerned about her well-being.

A declaration to confirm Britney was lacking mental fitness was needed in order for the conservatorship to take place. James Spar, the doctor who provided it in 2008 has spoken out as recently as this year to say he doesn’t know why it’s still in place. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/TfcPisf9g8 — meeks 🫧 (@badmedlakarma) July 3, 2021

Spears’ fans have long wondered about her mental health. Many claim that she has not been doing well since her divorce from Sam Asghari. Users on Reddit and X have also pointed to her allegedly erratic behavior. They also expressed concerns over the singer’s rather strange dance moves with knives and ropes.

She last did this in 2024, shortly after her divorce. At the time, one user wrote, “I hope Britney Spears finds peace someday.” Referring to her dance videos, another user said, “It’s like a train wreck… these videos terrify me. I hope the poor lady gets help.” A third user stated, “I hope she gets help. This is disturbing.”

Similarly, many have flooded social media platforms with their thoughts regarding the pop star. They reacted to her recent arrest, her decision to delete Instagram and go off the grid again. A user said, “I really hope she has a solid support system around her right now that actually has her best interests at heart.”

Another one commented, “Old crashes resurfacing — hope this finally gets her real help, not more headlines.” A third wrote, “It’s really concerning to see Britney in this situation again…”

Britney Spears was arrested in California on Wednesday, according to Ventura County Sheriff’s Office records. Records indicate she was released early Thursday morning.https://t.co/Mr2FlkHL1w pic.twitter.com/kDgYVaoWXA — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2026

According to records from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Spears was arrested in Ventura, California. She was arrested on Wednesday, March 4, and was booked at the Ventura County Main Jail. She was released the next morning on March 5.

According to the officials, she was “driving erratically” and overspeeding. Officers reported she appeared clearly “impaired” and under the influence. However, she has agreed to undergo sobriety tests.