As Britney Spears' biography gets initial reactions from the media and reviewers, the singer shared a video in which she opened up about her feelings while she played with her baby pup.

The Toxic singer posted a photo on Instagram of a woman who seemed to have a key stuck in her throat. She acknowledged in the post that writing the book was also "so hard," but she also said that it has been "hard" to read the headlines about her, per The Sun. She then shared that she feels the past was the past and that "nothing matters at this point," and what she's looked forward to is living with her "killer dog," Snow.

The caption read, "Been so busy lately and there are so many hard things to read in the news about my book !!! Writing the book was so hard!!! Then I woke up this morning and said it’s all relative nothing matters at this point!!! As long as Snow has her Noonie the world is a better place!!! Psss swipe to see the killer dog!!!"

In the second part of the carousel, an adorable video saw Britney struggling to fight off her baby pup from biting her hand. The Princess of Pop begged the cute fluffy dog, "What's with this attitude? I know you're the queen of the universe, but honestly this biting, it's got to stop. You've got to stop biting me."

Britney Spears reveals in her memoir that she has no plans to return to music:



“Pushing forward in my music career is not my focus at the moment. It’s time for me not to be someone who other people want; it’s time to actually find myself.” pic.twitter.com/DLWSpH59il — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 19, 2023

The book, receiving a lot of attention, has a lot of bombshell revelations about the pop singer's life and relationships. In one part, she reveals that she'd had an abortion while she was in a relationship with 42-year-old Justin Timberlake. She said that although she wanted the kid, she struggled with her feelings. "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day," she wrote about her decision on getting an abortion, according to the excerpt obtained by PEOPLE. "This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated. But Justin wasn't happy about the pregnancy."

"If it had been up to me alone, I never would have done it," the Criminal singer continued. Even Justin was adamant that "he didn't want to be a father." The abortion, according to Britney, was "one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

Apart from the devastating abortion, Britney also shared what she went through when the N*Sync lead vocalist had an affair while he was with her between 1999 and 2002. Decades after he accused her of betraying him, she clarified that it was him who cheated on her. She refused to give out the woman's name, saying she had a family, however, there are speculations that she could be Nicole Appleton, the singer for All Saints.

In her new memoir, Britney Spears shares her abortion story, “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy... But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy."

Everyone deserves support during their pregnancy decisions and to make the decision that is right for them. pic.twitter.com/TcGkfsGBnC — We Testify (@AbortionStories) October 17, 2023

