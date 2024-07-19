Britney Spears' Ex-Beau Paul Soliz Is 'Tormenting' Her By Disclosing Secrets About Their Relationship

Britney Spears' ex-boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz is on a spree of spilling the secrets of his relationship with her. The former housekeeper of the "Princess of Pop" parted ways with her recently. The news of the break-up broke out when the 42-year-old musician shared that she is "Single as f–k" as reported by Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

After the fallout between the former couple, the Oops I Did It Again hitmaker asked her guards to bar Soliz from entering her property. The decision has speculatively inspired the ex-boyfriend to go bitter on her. According to InTouchWeekly, an insider revealed, "She’s told her security guards to remove him from the entry list for her gated community [in Thousand Oaks, California]. The close aide of Spears added that Soliz, "is blabbing to everyone about his relationship with Britney, revealing all of her secrets. He’s tormenting her. No one would be surprised if he sold her story, too. Some even believe he was selling Britney out while he was still with her. ​This all can be very damaging to Britney, 42. She’s already fragile. This is the last thing she needs right now."

The pop star had previously ranted about her break up on her Instagram handle by writing on a paparazzi picture of the two, "Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ???? Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed. Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat???" as reported by the Independent. In a deleted caption she had also declared, "Single as f*** !!! I will never be with another man as long as I live !!!"

Police and paramedics were called to Chateau Marmont last night for a woman fitting Britney Spears’ description.



Britney got into a fight with her boyfriend Paul Soliz and it resulted in Britney’s leg being injured.



TMZ reports that some thought she was having a mental… pic.twitter.com/A8dq1xbUXH — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) May 2, 2024

Moreover, it was previously revealed that the 37-year-old ex is an ex-convict. Spears' friends particularly had reservations about the housekeep-turned-beau. According to Page Six, he has been charged with misdemeanors on several occasions and convicted on one felony charge as well. Soliz's conviction was based on his felony possession of a firearm. The former pair was also engaged in a violent argument in May 2024, at the Chateau Marmont. Page Six also reported that the Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey had confirmed that an ambulance at the estate was called around midnight.

yeah i mean she definitely posted this for no reason pic.twitter.com/mFnSTPpohN — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) July 11, 2024

"We received a 911 call reporting an adult female, who had been injured. The caller did not have much information regarding the nature of the injury. We sent one ambulance to the location." Adding on the LAFD spokesperson shared, "It’s not clear from the reports, [if anyone] offered any treatment." But also confirmed, that he "did not transport anyone to the hospital." Photos from the night showed Spears walking with a pillow carried close to her chest while being surrounded by her bodyguards. Previously, Spears was married to Sam Asghari for 14 months before filing for divorce.