Britney Spears’ Ex Adnan Ghalib Was Concerned That Her Adderall Overuse Could Prove to Be Fatal

Britney Spears’ rollercoaster journey has been a topic of worldwide interest, and her recently released memoir, The Woman in Me, highlights one of her lesser-known struggles; her use of Adderall. The singer’s ex-boyfriend, Adnan Ghalib, has shared his concerns about her Adderall use during the time when they were dating, revealing that it raised fears of a potential overdose. This added another layer to Spears’ already complicated life story and the problems she faced.

In her memoir, 41-year-old Spears candidly accepts that Adderall was her "drug of choice." She further explains that, while she had no keen interest in hard drugs or a drinking problem, Adderall was the one drug that bestowed her with some relief from her battles with depression. Adderall, often prescribed to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), can induce feelings of heightened energy and alertness.

Also Read: Britney Spears Lays Bare Why She Loves Taking Sexy, Nude Photos in Her New Book

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Bezjian

Ghalib, who dated Spears during the tumultuous time leading up to her placement in a mental health conservatorship in 2008, verifies her claims about her drug usage. He insinuates that he never witnessed Spears using hard drugs or narcotics, but he did see her taking prescribed medications, especially Adderall. The security consultant, originally from Birmingham, England, and now residing in California, recalled staff members facilitating Spears' tablets that they claimed to be vitamins.

According to The US Sun, he remembers, “She took them and, sometimes within a few minutes, her pupils would be bulging and she would be wound up and frantic. I have no idea who was writing these prescriptions. When she took them, she was up for days at a time and I felt like I had to stay up with her. It was like she was drinking Red Bull, and cleaning the house, and it was seven to nine days where we wouldn't sleep properly. I am no medical expert and I don’t use Adderall, so I cannot know if she was abusing it.”

Britney Spears reveals in her new memoir that her "drug of choice" was the ADHD medication Adderall, which she says she took to feel less depressed.



Britney insists that she never had a drinking problem, and that her substance abuse and lifestyle was "never as wild" as the… — StarcasmPop (@StarcasmPop) October 19, 2023

Also Read: Here's a Complete Breakdown of Britney Spears’ Romantic Involvement Over the Years

Ghalib further reveals that people around Spears were worried that her use of Adderall could be potentially fatal due to overuse. He recalls a conversation with her manager at that time, Sam Lutfi, who ordered him to seize any Adderall prescriptions. While accepting their legality, Lutfi was worried that an overdose could prove risky. Once in an effort to protect Spears, Ghalib decided to pour out the pills and return the empty bottle to her purse. “I didn’t want her to die, so I knew I had to act.” Ghalib asserted. When Spears noticed, she accused the pharmacists of not filling her prescription, leading to a confrontation. Ghalib's decision to remove the pills led to their first significant argument, leaving Spears in tears and emotionally shattered.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marion Magnani

Also Read: Britney Spears Shares the Touching Reason Why She Initially 'Went Along' With Conservatorship

In her memoir, Spears mentions her relationship with Ghalib, though she does not reveal his name. She defines him as "chivalrous" and someone who supported her when the paparazzi became too aggressive. Ghalib remembers that their relationship ended abruptly when Spears was placed under conservatorship. Spears’ struggle with Adderall and her vulnerability during her relationship with Ghalib highlight the complexities of her life.

More from Inquisitr

As ‘Baby One More Time’ by Britney Spears Turns 25, Here’s How It Became Pop Sensation of a Generation

Here's Why Justin Timberlake Is Worried That Britney Spears’ Memoir May ‘Derail’ His Music Comeback