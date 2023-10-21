Adnan Ghalib, Britney Spears' former security consultant and ex-boyfriend, has disclosed that the Gimme More hitmaker was eager to have more kids during their courtship. The pair had dated each other in the months before her father Jamie put her in a contentious conservatorship for mental health. As told exclusively to The US Sun, Ghalib thought that Britney's deep-rooted desire to have a daughter came from her troubled connection with her mother, Lynne. Ghalib, who currently resides in California but is originally from Birmingham, England, stated: “She wanted a baby girl. I feel she felt her mom was not the mother she expected and so she wanted to rectify that in her life. She liked the idea of having a daughter being raised in the way she dreamed, in a normal suburban setting.”

In her latest memoir, Britney talks about her relationship with Adnan, even though she never calls him by name. The Toxic songstress describes how he was once employed as a paparazzi photographer, yet she still appreciated him for being "chivalrous and helping me out when the others got too aggressive." The story in the book describes how the conservatorship abruptly ended their relationship. Meanwhile, Ghalib opened up about his relationship with Spears back then, stating that the Circus singer never told him she had an abortion in the past. However, he disclosed that she was candid about the wounds she carried from losing custody of her sons to her ex-husband Kevin Federline in 2008, just before she was placed under conservatorship. And he mentioned that it was abundantly evident that she yearned to be a mother once more.

Ghalib stated: “As far back as I can remember, the one thing she wanted more than anything was to have more children alongside being a mother to the boys. Starting a new family and having a child with me would be different than having her two sons. It wasn't about her neglecting those boys. It was more a case of her thought that if we had a kid, then it would be a normal family. She wanted to be away from the exterior entity or forces that felt were in control of her life. She wanted a house in Texas, not LA - and a reclamation of that control because it would be our child together. It would get that fulfillment that she was deprived of, which was having a child in the house that she could be a mom to every day. The child that we’d have was not going to be taken away like her sons. She was always longing and pining to spend time with those boys.”

Ghalib further disclosed that Britney was "over the moon" after admitting that she believed she was carrying his child. The incident occurred on a trip to Mexico that the couple took at the beginning of 2008. He revealed: “We had a mini break, which was fabulous, where she seemed to getting back on track and ready to show the judge she was fit to get her kids back. She told me: ‘I am in love with you’ and told me: ‘I think I am pregnant’ I could tell she would want to keep the child because she seemed so pleased about it. I could see in her eyes the excitement was consuming her. We rushed to a pharmacy to get a test, but it proved negative. I could see her heart sink, and she was quiet for the rest of the day. She was shocked because she told me she had the same feelings and symptoms as she had before when carrying both Sean and Jayden. I know she wants more children and is desperate to find the right person to settle down with. I hope she meets the man, who truly makes her happy.”

Ghalib ended his statement with words of praise and admiration for his ex: “Being denied more having kids by exterior forces, through these contraception devices, is cutthroat and emotionally disgusting. It’s right that Britney and her body are no longer a prisoner. Now she can search for ultimate happiness because under that control she was not allowed to be happy - that was hard.”

