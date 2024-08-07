Britney Spears' Estranged Kids Miss Grandfather Jamie Despite Previous Physical Abuse Allegations

A conservatorship destroyed the Spears family as Britney lost nearly every member in the process. Meanwhile, her sons- Sean Preston and Jayden also became estranged since her ex-husband Kevin Federline accused patriarch Jamie of physically abusing the now 18-year-old Sean. However, despite the history, the kids have reportedly "forgiven" their grandpa and "miss him."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told Radar Online, "The boys miss their grandfather. They have forgiven him." Apparently, the incident that restricted Jamie from seeing or contacting his grandkids occurred on August 24, 2019, when the Spears family patriarch allegedly broke down a door in a rage, grabbed the eldest son Sean, and "shook him."

Although the altercation was physical, it didn't hurt anyone and the minor had no visible injuries whatsoever. But, the case was reported and the court put a restraining order that banned Jamie from being around the grandchildren. A source previously claimed that the now-72-year-old didn't challenge the order and obliged.

Kaplan revealed at the time, "It was not Kevin's desire to see Jamie Spears be prosecuted. The police report that he initiated was only for the purpose of obtaining protection orders for the children and those remain in place." However, that's not the case anymore as the attorney confirmed to Page Six in a statement, "There's no restraint between Jamie communicating with them or them communicating with Jamie."

When asked if the boys are in touch with their maternal grandfather, Kaplan added, "They have been speaking with him." Also, a source told TMZ that Sean and Jayden are planning a trip to see Jamie who lives in Louisiana, and the rest of the family members. Also, the boys speak to their grandfather once every two weeks and it's been years since they have last met him before the drama.

Although Kaplan couldn't reveal the time Sean and Jayden will head to meet their grandfather, he confirmed that Federline wouldn't "oppose" the trip and is "supportive" of his sons reconciling with Jamie.

The Oops...I Did It Again singer married Federline in 2004 and welcomed their two children- Sean in 2005 and Jayden the following year in 2006. However, their marriage began showing cracks and the former couple called it quits in 2007. They also agreed on joint custody of their sons and in an interview with PEOPLE, Federline said, "Britney is an awesome mom. That's one thing I never really have to worry about."

Back in October 2023, it was reported that Jamie had been severely ill and had to be urgently hospitalized following an infection. A source told OK! Magazine, "Jamie has been suffering from a bad infection that has required surgery. He has been hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility," adding that he had also checked into rehab for alcoholism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 60 Minutes Australia (@60minutes9)

The Toxic singer has been estranged from her father after she accused him of manipulating and controlling her life and her million-dollar estate as part of a 13-year-long conservatorship. In court documents obtained by The New York Times, she alleged that the conservatorship became "an oppressive and controlling tool against her," citing, "too much control … Too, too much."

Although the conservatorship ended in November 2021, she remained estranged from her parents and sister.