Britney Spears Discusses Knife-Wielding Controversy, Reveals This Major Warning

Britney Spears, known for her bold and explosive social media posts, has often found herself at the center of numerous controversies. One of the most notable incidents occurred when she posted alarming videos of herself performing a dizzying dance with knives, causing widespread concern. Although she later clarified that the blades were fake, the incident led Spears to take a significant break from social media. Now, she has returned to sharing her dance videos on Instagram and had a special message for her fans, according to the Mirror.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By James Devaney

In the caption of her post, she wrote, "I haven’t danced in so long … the last time I danced I was dancing with knives … people say I shouldn’t post those !!! It’s been 9 months since I have danced but I did last night. It’s not very good but I did it !!!" In the video, she was seen dancing to J Balvin's Mi Gente. Reportedly, Spears' knife video from last year prompted a welfare check by her local police department. She captioned the post, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today." Reports also emerged that Spears has a particular "fascination" with knives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

Spears went on social media to demand an apology from the police for abusing their power. In October last year, Spears took to Instagram and wrote, “Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right ??? The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4-minute performances with them. I am getting an apology. I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH!” Taking a dig at her mom, she added, “As my mom does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I’m in the wrong…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

She added, "Nope it’s an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions! It’s about power for cops.” The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office public information officer also gave a statement. As reported by Page Six, they said, “Somebody close to Britney had seen the video posted on social media, where she’s dancing and twirling with knives in her hands, and they were really concerned for her mental well-being." Earlier last year, when she posted the video, she wrote, “I know I spooked everyone with the last post."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

She further said, "But these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police." She also added, “I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼!” The icon smiles at the camera as she clangs the knives together while spinning around. Since Spears joined Instagram, fans have been fascinated by the dance clips she shares from home. Her twirling videos have also become a mix of curiosity and concern.