Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram Amid Past Relationship Scandal With Justin Timberlake

As the release date of her memoir - The Woman in Me approaches, Britney Spears has made the decision to withdraw from the public eye for an indefinite period of time. In the wake of the shocking abortion and truth bombshells regarding her connection with her ex-Justin Timberlake, the Criminal hitmaker has deactivated her Instagram account. In her posts before deactivating, Spears admitted: "I don't like the headlines I am reading. That's exactly why I quit the business 4 years ago !!! Most of the book is from 20 years ago ... I have moved on and it's a beautiful clean slate from here !!! I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life !!! Either way, that is the last of it and s**t happens !!!" When one visits her Instagram page, they are now met with the notice, "Sorry, this page isn't available."

As per The US Sun, on X, the former Twitter, fans quickly gathered to express their opinions about the news. One fan tweeted: "My mood when Britney Spears is out of Instagram," with a series of emojis including a crying face and a broken heart. An insider told the publication what her ex thought of Britney's biography before the Toxic singer decided to wipe her existence from social media. According to the insider, Justin is "on edge" following Britney's multiple accusations against him in her upcoming memoir, which is scheduled for release on October 24. In addition, Justin has voiced "big concern" that his music career will fail in the wake of allegations that he was unfaithful, got his ex pregnant, and encouraged her to end the pregnancy.

His team is putting in the extra effort to "keep Justin clean of fallout from this," but "behind the scenes, there are major worries." After months of preparation for his "big music comeback," the insider said that Justin "feels it's fresh and some of his best work." However, he now has the "fear that the entire campaign will be centered on his reaction to the Britney stories and derailed by that narrative." The source added: "For months the plan was all positive vibes built around the plan of Justin being back with some huge hip-hop tunes. But now it is what will he say about Britney and how will he handle it both in media promotion and even with fans? And no matter what people say publicly, behind closed doors the biggest fear is whether any of this will impact his sales. That is a big f**king worry."

The source concluded: "Truthfully, no one is sure how Justin will come out of this at the moment. The dust needs to settle on the headlines and shock of Britney's words. Justin has been really focused on this music comeback with a desire to show just how great he is on the live stage. he has a stellar collection of hits and is excited to show off this new album in front of audiences." Britney's relationship with Justin has been a major theme of the book's early previews. The music industry's hit couple dated between 1999 and 2002.

