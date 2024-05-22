Britney Spears 'Chased' Sam Asghari With an Axe During Their 'Last' Fight Before Parting Ways

Britney Spears and her ex-husband Sam Asghari ended their marriage shortly after their one-year anniversary in August 2023. A source exclusively tells In Touch that Asghari "bore the brunt" of Spears' newfound freedom after her conservatorship ended in 2021 and reveals the "last straw" that led to their separation.

During a heated argument, Spears allegedly chased her ex-partner Asghari with an axe. According to the source, the argument escalated to the point where Asghari, a fitness trainer, had to leave their Los Angeles home.

"Unfortunately, when she was free of her conservatorship, Sam got the worst of it. One of the last straws for Sam, there were many, Britney chased him with an axe. It was during one of their epic fights and Sam couldn’t control her or talk her down. Sam is not a confrontational person and he doesn’t like arguing. There was nothing he could do to calm her down this time," the insider claimed. "The ‘axe incident’ definitely occurred when she was off her meds. Talk of another conservatorship makes complete sense," the source close to Spears and Asghari shared.

The pair later filed for divorce with irreconcilable differences, which the former couple did not speak about with anyone. According to the documents, he requested that ​Spears cover spousal support and legal fees.

Spears expressed that she was "a little shocked" by the end of her six-year relationship with Asghari. Discussing their breakup in an Instagram post, the singer wrote, "I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business. I've been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it's far from reality and I think we all know that. I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason, I've always had to hide my weaknesses," as reported by BBC.

The Grammy-winning artist is currently dating her former housekeeper, Paul Soliz, who was hired in 2022. In the recent snapshots, the Stronger singer is seen reclining her seat fully as a passenger while Soliz, 37, hides his face with his arm while driving.

The following month, the couple made headlines due to an alleged physical altercation at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in West Hollywood. Both Spears and Soliz were photographed outside the well-known establishment, with the Oops I Did It Again hitmaker appearing distressed as she was seen barefoot, cradling a pillow to her face. While Spears' outbursts seemed new to fans, they "aren’t new," reported US Weekly.

"[Britney's] been going on and off her meds for as long as I can remember, but for well over a year now, it’s been getting worse. Her mood swings are epic and if Britney lets you into her world, you’ll see it firsthand," an insider claimed according to a report by In Touch.