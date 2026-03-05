Britney Spears Busted For DUI In California — Pop Icon Arrested After Late Night Traffic Stop

Britney Spears was dramatically arrested late Wednesday night in California on suspicion of driving under the influence after a late-night traffic stop turned into a shocking encounter with police — marking yet another headline-grabbing moment in the turbulent life of the global pop superstar. Britney Spears, 44, was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol and booked in the early hours of Thursday morning before being released hours later, sending waves of concern and surprise through fans around the world.

The “Toxic” singer was reportedly pulled over in Ventura County at around 9:28 p.m., according to law enforcement officials. Officers detained Spears and later transported her for booking on suspicion of DUI. Authorities confirmed Britney Spears was processed shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday before being released a few hours later under what officials described as a citation and release procedure. She is expected to appear in court May 4.

At this point, my mom and I are both fully prepared to go barge our way into Britney Spears house and save her ourselves. WHY IS NO ONE HELPING HER??????? pic.twitter.com/QkH2IROwgM — South Dallas Foodie (@SouthDallasFood) February 26, 2026

In a statement provided to Daily Mail following the arrest, representatives for Spears acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and said the singer intends to cooperate with authorities and take steps to address the incident. “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” the statement said. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

The statement also highlighted the support Spears is expected to receive from family as she works through the fallout from the arrest. “Her boys are going to be spending time with her,” the statement continued. “Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.” The arrest also follows another troubling driving incident in recent months, when Spears was reportedly filmed drifting into the wrong lane on a highway after a night out. At the time, sources close to the singer expressed concern she may have been “spiraling,” particularly as her former husband Kevin Federline’s memoir was being released.

Authorities have not yet released further details about the circumstances of the stop or whether Spears submitted to a breathalyzer test. Under California law, a DUI arrest typically triggers an automatic suspension of the driver’s license through the state’s administrative process, meaning Spears could temporarily lose her driving privileges while the case moves forward.

The dramatic Britney Spears DUI incident unfolded in north of Los Angeles, where the singer has lived in recent years. The arrest quickly sparked a frenzy online, particularly after Spears’ Instagram account suddenly disappeared shortly after news of the incident began circulating.

The singer has frequently used the platform to share videos of herself dancing and posting personal reflections for millions of followers. Reports indicate that shortly before the arrest Britney Spears had posted one of her trademark dance videos online.

Spears remains one of the most recognizable figures in global pop culture after exploding onto the music scene in the late 1990s. Her debut single “…Baby One More Time” became a worldwide sensation and launched a career that has included more than 150 million records sold globally. Follow-up hits including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Toxic,” and “Stronger” helped cement her place as one of the defining pop stars of her generation.

Britney Spears Extremely Emotional at Jail After DUI Arrest in California#DontDriveDrunk

⁦@britneyspears⁩ https://t.co/Bnb6QzJZj6 — Rogelio DaPrince (@RogelioDaprince) March 5, 2026

But Britney Spears’ personal life has long drawn intense media scrutiny. In 2008, she was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship that gave her father Jamie Spears and other officials control over major aspects of her life and finances. Earlier that same year, Spears was taken to a medical facility and placed under psychiatric evaluation after refusing to return one of her young sons to ex-husband Kevin Federline during a custody dispute.

The arrangement remained in place for 13 years before being terminated in 2021 after mounting public pressure and the worldwide #FreeBritney movement. Britney Spears later opened up about the experience in her bestselling memoir The Woman in Me, describing the conservatorship as deeply controlling and emotionally damaging.

The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys.

Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to… — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) October 16, 2025

The singer has also had prior encounters with law enforcement tied to driving incidents. In 2007, Britney Spears was cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run after reportedly striking a parked vehicle. The case was later dismissed after she compensated the owner of the car with an undisclosed payment. The following year, she was also cited for driving without a valid California driver’s license, though that charge was eventually thrown out by a judge.

In recent months, Britney Spears has also spoken openly about lingering tensions with members of her family. In a lengthy social media message earlier this year, the pop star said the experience of the conservatorship and the fallout that followed had left her deeply distrustful of those closest to her.

The “Toxic” hitmaker wrote that she felt fortunate to have survived what she described as painful treatment by relatives. “I’m incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life and now I’m scared of them,” Britney Spears wrote in the emotional post.

Britney Spears is not okay. pic.twitter.com/TPZYq58Dgz — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) October 22, 2024

She went on to accuse her relatives of refusing to acknowledge the damage she believes was done. “They will never take responsibility for what they did,” she wrote, adding that while forgiveness may be possible, forgetting the past is not. “We can forgive as people but u don’t ever forget.”

The singer is also a mother of two adult sons, Sean Preston Federline, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19, whom she shares with her former husband Kevin Federline. Although Spears has stepped back from full-time performing in recent years, she remains one of the most influential entertainers in modern pop music.

The latest arrest now places the Britney Spears back under intense public scrutiny as the legal process moves forward. Authorities say the case remains under review and additional details about the incident could emerge in the coming days.