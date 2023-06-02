Britney Spears Approves of Ex-Kevin Federline's Move With Sons to Hawaii

Britney Spears has agreed to allow her sons to relocate in response to a request from her former husband, Kevin Federline. The pop sensation has given her "consent" for her children, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James 16, to move to Hawaii with their father, as confirmed by Page Six.

In response to Mark Vincent Kaplan, the attorney of Kevin Federline, publicly announcing the intention of the Federline family to move from California, the attorney representing the pop star, Mathew Rosengart, sent a letter on Wednesday.

Rosengart emphasized that Sean Preston, the eldest son of the former couple, will reach the age of 18 in September, marking his transition to adulthood. Additionally, he pointed out that Jayden, their younger son, is also approaching the age of maturity at 16 years old. The contents of the letter say that, "To her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation."

Approximately two weeks after Kaplan initially sent a letter requesting permission for Jayden and Sean to relocate to Hawaii, Spears provided her consent, as reported by ET. However, Rosengart expressed his disapproval of Kaplan's decision to make the matter public, describing it as "undignified, ungracious, and unnecessary".

"It was also ironic, given the statement in your April 28 letter that in addition to an employment opportunity in Hawaii for Mr. Federline's wife, the children wanted to be 'more sheltered from the media's scrutiny.' That is commendable. But your media interview did nothing to shelter them; instead, it publicized the issue in the media," Britney's attorney wrote.

In reply, Kevin Federline's lawyer informed ET that he expressed his thoughts to Rosengart and that he's not interested in an involuntary pen-pal relationship with him. "The reason I sent the letter on behalf of Kevin to Britney is that Kevin has an opportunity available to him to relocate to Hawaii, and the boys are very excited if they're able to relocate to Hawaii, even though Kevin has sole legal custody over the existing orders and even though Kevin has had what we call de facto sole physical custody or, for the last 15 months or more, the law still requires you to get the consent of the other co-parent," Kaplan said.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merrit

According to Kaplan, Kevin Federline expresses his satisfaction with Britney Spears' approval and is eagerly looking forward to the relocation, which will involve meticulous planning. As per PEOPLE, Sean and Jayden already reside permanently with him and his wife, Victoria Prince, along with their two children, Jordan (11) and Peyton (8).

The decision to move is driven by Kevin Federline's professional prospects resulting from the relocation, as well as a job offer extended to Victoria Prince by a university in Hawaii. The relocation is planned for the summer, enabling Sean to graduate before the move occurs. Meanwhile, Jayden will have the opportunity to finish his final year of high school through remote learning.

Last year, Jayden, Britney's youngest son, candidly discussed his troubled relationship with her in an interview with the Daily Mail. "I 100 percent think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again," he said.