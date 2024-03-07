When Britney Spears Made News By Calling It Quits With Her Short-Term Boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears' marriage ended in August 2023 as a result of "cheating" accusations. Soon, reports surfaced that the Toxic hitmaker had an affair with Paul Richard Soliz, a man with a reputedly troubled past. Sources close to Spears' had said, “He was fired when Britney’s team found out they were sleeping together, but then he came back into the picture.”

As per US Magazine, the unconfirmed short fling has come to an end, “Britney and Paul have gone their separate ways,” an insider shared. “It was a short-lived romance but nothing serious and they’re no longer together.”

According to reports, Asghari discovered surveillance footage of the Criminal songstress cheating on him with Soliz. Meanwhile, Soliz had only kind words about Spears in a recent interview with US Magazine, “She’s a phenomenal woman. She’s a very, very good, positive … She’s a good person,” he said while appearing in court for allegedly violating his probation. Following Spears' 14-month marriage breakup, Soliz said he still "sees her" and "she's doing great."

According to records obtained by the publication, Soliz has a criminal history that includes charges for several misdemeanors, such as disturbing the peace, endangering a child, and driving without a license, as well as crimes for possessing a firearm and selling dangerous substances.

The father-of-two Soliz stated that he wasn't "really worried" about his pending criminal case and believed it would be dismissed. Additionally, he is currently attending anger management programs as per a court order. He was detained in December 2020 in connection with an ongoing investigation for illegally possessing ammunition and a firearm. “I’m not a bad dude. I understand that things have been said about me in the past, and I have a criminal record — I get it,” he explained. “I’m a working man. I own my own business.

I do a licensed contractor technique tile.” He had begun working for Spears after his release in May, a source had said. Soliz was employed to perform maintenance work at her Los Angeles home up until he was "terminated" after around two months, according to the source, before he was discovered with Spears in late August. “He fixed things around the house. Things like doorknobs and unclog toilets,” the source had revealed.

The Iranian-American fitness model was married to Spears for 14 months and soon filed for divorce on August 16 citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of their separation. In addition, he asked that his ex-wife cover his legal costs, the 28th of July was listed as the day they split up. “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together …6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody’s business !!!” Spears said after news broke of her divorce. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!”

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 15, 2023. It has since been updated.