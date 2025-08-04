British Mom Sexually ‘Violated’ Mid-Air by Parasailing Operator in Tunisia

A British tourist has reported being sexually violated while parasailing during a family vacation in Tunisia. Michelle Wilson, 52, from Southport, Merseyside, was on holiday in the coastal resort town of Sousse when the alleged incident occurred. She had booked the trip through easyJet Holidays and was traveling with her daughter, twin sons, and her daughter’s friend.

Wilson said she and a friend had planned to parasail together, but due to high winds, they were told they would need to fly separately with individual parasailing operators. Her friend completed her flight without incident. However, during Wilson’s ride, she alleges that the male operator who was harnessed with her began to misbehave after takeoff.

British mom sexually ‘violated’ by parasailing operator while mid-air in Tunisia https://t.co/vAtHu6E2Ij pic.twitter.com/NQpXI87U9I — New York Post (@nypost) August 4, 2025

She claimed the man adjusted her harness to bring her closer and then began touching her inappropriately while they were suspended in the air. Wilson told The Sun that she felt the man press himself against her from behind and claimed he was moving against her body during the flight. She said she tried to remain still and wait for the ride to end.

“I could feel him pulling at the straps and tightening things,” she said. “Then I realized he was trying to get closer to me. I couldn’t do anything — I was just stuck up there.” Wilson described the incident as frightening and said she felt powerless during the flight, which lasted several minutes.

Once the ride concluded, Wilson said she broke down in tears and immediately reported the incident to the manager of the beachside water sports facility. She later went to the police station in Sousse to file a formal report. She also contacted her travel insurer and the UK Foreign Office for assistance.

Wilson believes the man who was paired with her has since been arrested, although local authorities have issued no formal confirmation. She described him as being in his early twenties. According to her account, the operator spoke only Arabic during the ride and did not respond to her attempts to communicate.

The trip was meant to be a relaxing summer getaway for Wilson and her children before school resumed. She said the experience left her shaken and overshadowed the rest of the vacation, which cost over £6,000. She also expressed concern that other tourists could be at risk if proper safety procedures are not in place.

In a statement, easyJet Holidays confirmed that they were aware of the complaint and were cooperating with their local partners and the authorities in Tunisia. “We take all reports of this nature extremely seriously and are offering support to the customer involved,” a spokesperson said.

The UK Foreign Office confirmed that consular support is being provided to the traveler and that they are in contact with local officials. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and Tunisian police have made no public statement regarding any arrests or charges.

Wilson said she hoped speaking publicly would raise awareness and ensure action is taken by both local authorities and travel providers to prevent similar incidents in the future.