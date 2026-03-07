“Brilliant Mythologizer” — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Linked to 2028 Presidential Run by Family

New York Congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg believes that his cousin, United States Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will run for president in 2028.

Speaking with the New York Post earlier this week, Schlossberg directly said, “He’s going to run.” As of publication, Kennedy Jr. has not formally announced any type of presidential campaign. Although Kennedy Jr. initially ran as an independent candidate during the 2024 election cycle, he later backed out and endorsed Donald Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kennedy Jr. is currently spearheading the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative, a movement that Schlossberg believes would help his cousin in a White House bid.

“He’s got a real following,” Schlossberg said. “Those MAHA guys and women are cultish about him. It doesn’t make sense what he says.

We flipped the food pyramid because the science demanded it. Real food belongs at the center of the American diet. That’s how we change culture and Make America Healthy Again. pic.twitter.com/6kp6GLbIus — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) March 4, 2026

“I mean, I’ll give him credit for being a brilliant mythologizer,” Schlossberg added. “He’s good at what he’s doing.”

Kennedy Jr. wrote in August 2025 that he will not run for president in 2028. At the time, Kennedy Jr. said his focus was on MAHA and working with Trump.

It is worth noting that Schlossberg admittedly has a fractured relationship with Kennedy Jr. because the latter left the Democratic Party. Schlossberg also posted, and later deleted, an explicit mockery of Kennedy Jr. last year.

Schlossberg’s mother, Caroline Kennedy, previously called Kennedy Jr. a “predator” with “dangerous views.”

Kennedy, who turned 72 in January, would be among the oldest elected presidents if he ran and won in 2028. It would also mark the fourth consecutive instance of a president being elected when they were at least 70 years old; Trump was 70 in January 2017 and 78 when he took office last year, while Joe Biden was also 78 in January 2021.

However, Trump holds the current record for the oldest elected president because he was 78 years and 220 days, whereas Biden was 78 years and 61 days. Prior to Trump’s 2016 victory, no presidential candidate had ever entered office when they were at least 70 years old; Ronald Reagan turned 70 less than a month into his first term in 1981.

JUST IN: JD Vance & AOC collapse in 2028 Presidential Election odds — as Gavin Newsom & Marco Rubio soar. pic.twitter.com/3OJUutBRhi — Polymarket (@Polymarket) March 2, 2026

Additionally, Kennedy would also become the second member of his family to be president, joining his uncle John F. Kennedy, who held office from 1961 through 1963.

As of publication, no politician from either major political party has announced their plans to run for president in two years. Polymarket lists California Gov. Gavin Newsom as the consensus favorite to earn the Democratic nomination, while Vice President JD Vance is the overwhelming favorite to represent the Republican Party.

Although Trump has hinted he is open to running in 2028, the Constitution prevents him from serving a third term in office.

As for Schlossberg, he is one of nine Democratic candidates who have declared for the 12th Congressional District seat. Jerry Nadler, who won re-election in 2024, announced last September that he will not run for re-election.

Election Day in New York City is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23.