Brenna Marie Doyle – Woman Arrested For Threatening An FBI Agent and His Family

The FBI recently released a major update confirming the arrest of a woman named Brenna Marie Doyle. The Spokane woman was taken into custody after she allegedly left three voicemail messages threatening to murder an agent, as well as his wife and child. According to prosecutors, she stole the agent’s identity card during a January riot that resulted in damage to a vehicle. Doyle’s threats were reportedly directed at the officer’s family as retaliation for official duties he had carried out in Minnesota.

Later, the agency confirmed the arrest in a detailed post on X. It read, “Threatening an FBI employee and their family WILL NOT BE TOLERATED! Yesterday, FBI Agents in Spokane, Washington, at the request of FBI Minneapolis, arrested a woman after she left 3 disturbing voicemails threatening to kill an FBI agent, his wife, and child because of the agent’s employment in MN. IF you threaten to harm law enforcement officers or their families, the FBI will find you and hold you accountable.”

Director Kash Patel also echoed similar sentiments on the matter, underlining how threatening an on-duty officer crossed a line. He wrote, “Threatening an FBI agent and their family is a red line. We will find you. We will arrest you. And we will hold you fully accountable.”

The FBI has ARRESTED a woman who reportedly used personal information stolen from a federal vehicle in Minneapolis to threaten to KILL an officer, his wife and child

Coming back to the woman in question, not many details are known about Brenna Marie Doyle. A criminal prosecution has been initiated against her, with specific emphasis on the fact that she threatened the officer’s immediate family members, who had nothing to do with the ongoing crisis in Minnesota. Doyle left three voicemails that were sent across state lines, targeting the officer personally.

Her arrest has also been connected to the January 14 riots, during which rioters vandalized and stole equipment from a vehicle. Addressing this, Kash Patel discussed the next steps while speaking to Fox News Digital on Monday. In his words, “This is nearly a dozen public arrests the FBI and our partners have made in connection with the January 14 incident, where rioters destroyed a taxpayer-funded vehicle and stole government property, including weapons. Our teams have responded quickly and professionally in the days since, despite a significant number of challenges.”

He further added, “The FBI will continue aggressively pursuing the violent criminal actors who attack or threaten our law enforcement, impede their lawful operations, or destroy and vandalize government property – not just in Minneapolis but across the country.”

Threatening an FBI agent and their family is a red line. We will find you. We will arrest you. And we will hold you fully accountable.

Speaking about the charges pressed against Brenna Doyle, a Fox 28 Spokane report revealed that the U.S. government filed a pretrial detention motion in the Eastern District of Washington. They alleged that Brenna posed a danger to the community and a risk of obstructing justice. The government further requested that she have absolutely zero contact with the victims and witnesses through any means of communication.

Doyle’s arrest is in line with the broader federal crackdown, with about a dozen arrests linked to the January 14 vandalism. Violent gang members were involved in the chaos that damaged numerous federal properties.