Breaking This Seat Law After April 2? It’ll Cost You $65—Strict Guidelines for Parents!

By April 2, 2025, there will be a new seat law that mandates all toddlers and babies less than two years old to be in the proper type of car seat when riding in a car. This law is being enacted to ensure all the little ones are safe on the road.

If you don’t follow this rule, you might have to pay a $65 fine. So, it’s critical for moms, dads, and anyone else responsible for kids to become familiar with these rules well. That way, you can ensure you’re not only making the law happy but also taking care that the children you love and/or are in charge of protecting are safe and sound.

The law is quite clear about this: if you have a little one under two years of age, they’ve got to ride in a car seat facing the back. This new car seat law isn’t just any old guideline; it’s something that child safety groups stress. Why? Well, it turns out that these rear-facing seats are like little fortresses of protection for your precious cargo during car rides.

They’re engineered to make babies as safe as possible in a crash because they spread the forces of impact more evenly over a child’s body. This is particularly vital for those little ones because their heads are so much heavier in proportion to their bodies relative to ours.

Now, this is not a one-size-fits-all rule either. The seat also has to be of good size for your child, so you’re going to have to look up the height and weight limitations used to design the seat.

When those are outgrown, you can move on to the next level, but until then, keep them snug and secure facing backward. This is a typical agreement in most states and even some countries beyond the US.

Did you know that starting next week there will be new child car seat laws going into effect in Michigan? For example, children 2 and under must be rear-facing. That’s just one of the changes parents need to know. Full story at 6:00 this morning. @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/mqvxPuGIn5 — Ali Hoxie (@ali_hoxie) March 26, 2025

Parents should know that this law is not just for their cars, but it is for any type of transportation they use, such as taxis or ride-sharing. If you don’t follow it, you could get a ticket, but the most important thing is to keep children safe while in transit. Experts believe that proper equipment is needed to keep them safe and comfortable in the car so that, in case of an accident, they are not hurt.

“Every parent should take these guidelines seriously,” said a spokesperson from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). “The correct use of car seats can save lives.”

Enforcement will translate to local police checking on a regular basis, particularly during holidays when there are more drivers on the road, to ensure that everyone is complying with the requirements regarding keeping children safe in automobiles. The officers will become educated on what to observe regarding ensuring car seats are the appropriate type and properly installed.

New updates to Michigan’s child passenger safety laws for all kids under the age of 13 take effect on April 2. Follow the laws to make sure your child is properly restrained in the correct car seat, and you can reduce their risk of death in a crash by 50%. Learn more at… pic.twitter.com/g9ArLodDD7 — Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (@MIOHSP) March 25, 2025

There are useful groups and locations, such as neighborhood health offices and children’s safety organizations, which can demonstrate to parents the most effective way of ensuring their children are as safe as possible when traveling.

Looking ahead, individuals believe that due to this law, more parents will take car safety for their children seriously. They hope that by doing so, fewer small children will be injured in car crashes. An individual from a child safety organization stated, “This is not just about avoiding fines; it’s about protecting our most vulnerable passengers.”

So, make sure to pay good attention to the car seats that you are using now and check if they are up to today’s standards. Following these rules is like giving your child a big hug of safety every time you travel.