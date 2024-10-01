Kim Kardashian Lambasted for Kids' Safety When Dating Pete Davidson Due to His Distressing Revelation

A few months back, Kim Kardashian faced criticism from fans who believe she put her four children in a perilous situation following her ex Pete Davidson's shocking confession in his Netflix comedy special, Turbo Fonzarelli. The uproar began as Davidson, 30, revealed that he had been high on Ketamine during Aretha Franklin's funeral in August 2018, a revelation that didn't sit well with Kardashian's supporters.

Pete Davidson reveals he was high on ketamine at Aretha Franklin’s funeral:



“Yeah, I have to live with that. You know what I mean? She’ll never know, but still, that’s not the point.” pic.twitter.com/BSXI6x2nOt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 10, 2024

In his standup routine, Davidson candidly admitted, "I had to stop doing hard drugs because [you] can’t be a drug addict in your 30s, you know? Doing drugs in your 20s is fine. It’s like an excuse. You’re like: ‘I’m finding myself.’ It’s cute, you know?" as per The Sun. This revelation sparked a social media backlash as critics speculated about the timeline, assuming that Davidson may have been under the influence during his nine-month relationship with Kardashian.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Morigi

One online critic sarcastically remarked on Reddit, "Oh my word, somebody in Hollywood was high around children? Say it ain't so!" while another added, "I wouldn’t want him driving my kid around, but I definitely think there are different levels of how messed up he couldn’t have been." The concerns escalated as a third critic stated, "Children should not be left in the care of someone who is under the influence of horse tranquilizer, therapeutic or otherwise."

Pete Davidson In recovery from ketamine, had beef with kanye whilst dating Kim Kardashian all in such a short space of time…. Man’s in a ever lasting K hole. #Kkk — Curtis Banks (@cb_jay) September 13, 2023

Criticism surrounding Kardashian's decision to have Davidson around her children was ongoing as another individual expressed disapproval. One individual said, "UGH! Sounds like Kim put the kids in a dangerous situation." Another person raised a scenario that questioned the Kardashians' judgment by asking, "Where would Kim run off to? Would she leave Pete with her kids unsupervised?" All these comments raised grave concern regarding Davidson and his habits.

Adding to the controversy is the history between Kardashian and Davidson. Their first kiss took place in October 2021 when Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live. They also attended the Met Gala in May 2022. However, their relationship came to an end in August 2023 as they decided to remain friends due to challenges posed by their schedules and long distances, as reported by E! News.

Despite the breakup, concerns about the impact of Davidson's past drug use on Kardashian's children persist. Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West have four kids together: daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm. West and Kardashian divorced on November 29, 2022, and share custody of their children.

At the time, a source told People, "Although Kim and Kanye share custody [of the kids], Kim is the primary caregiver. They agreed that Kanye needs to speak to Kim in private about any complaints and not go public with them. She wants the kids to be protected. Kim hopes the co-parenting will be a bit easier from now on."

This article was originally published on 1.14.24.