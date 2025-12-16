BREAKING!!! FBI Announces $50,000 Reward in Brown University Shooting Case

Trigger Warning: The article contains details about a shooting incident in Rhode Island.

The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) and Providence police are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a newly identified person of interest in the deadly shooting at Brown University’s Barus and Holley Engineering Building, which occurred at 4 p.m.

Newly released images and video footage from the FBI show an individual dressed in black clothing, including a black face mask, jacket, pants, and a knit cap. The person was captured on surveillance cameras hours before the December 13, 2025 incident. Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that could help identify the suspect.

According to the BBC, the shooting took place inside a classroom on the Brown University campus, killing two students and injuring nine others. The injured victims were rushed to the hospital and are now in stable condition. The two students who were killed have been identified as Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, both students at the Ivy League university.

#BREAKING: The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the deadly shooting at Brown University. More: https://t.co/0eFBJDGwqX pic.twitter.com/a525Syz5kG — WPRI 12 (@wpri12) December 15, 2025

Police previously detained and later released a previous person of interest, and officials have emphasized that reports claiming a second suspect is already in custody are false. There is growing pressure on the FBI and its director, Kash Patel, to expedite the investigation and release details about the individual detained in the case.

Meanwhile, Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez said investigators are now more than 48 hours into the investigation and remain focused on determining whether the victims were targeted or attacked at random.

The students were reportedly taking exams at the time of the incident when they heard gunshots. As the community continues to mourn, a law enforcement official said the shooter fired more than 40 rounds from a 9mm handgun.

In response to the attack, Brown University President Christina H. Paxson called the shooting “a day that no university community is ever prepared for.”

Brown University was established in 1764 as the College in the English Colony of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations. It is one of nine colleges founded before the American Revolution and counts a notable number of Nobel Prize winners among its alumni.

🚨 BREAKING: SEVERAL new videos of the the possible Brown University shooter have just been released from private home cameras, prior to the shooting FBI is now offering a $50,000 reward for information. 1-800-CALL-FBI This POS needs to be found NOW. pic.twitter.com/WFuBgUQpKK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 15, 2025

The university comprises the College, the Graduate School, Alpert Medical School, the School of Engineering, the School of Public Health, and the School of Professional Studies. According to CNN, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said there is still significant work to be done before investigators identify a suspect and praised law enforcement for their ongoing efforts since Sunday.

“After 30 years in law enforcement, there were a lot of twists and a lot of roads that I’ve walked down, and so I’m not here to predict anything,” he added. “I can’t tell you what direction it’s going to take right now,” McKee said. “We’re going to solve it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tyla reported that 20-year-old undergraduate student Zoe Weissman was among the survivors of the attack and has spoken to the media as her friends and family remain shaken by the aftermath of the incident.

BREAKING: FBI announces $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman responsible for the deadly mass shooting at Brown University. Special Agent in Charge Ted Docks says the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. New surveillance… pic.twitter.com/2sFQlPGOzu — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) December 15, 2025

This is her second mass shooting in six years, after surviving the Parkland, Florida, attack in which a gunman killed 17 people and wounded others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“I’m really angry,” she said. “I’m angry that this is happening to me all over again. I’m in shock. Mentally, I feel like I’m 12 again. This feels exactly how I felt in 2018,” Weissman added.

All exams and remaining classes at the university have been canceled, and authorities say the investigation remains active. They are asking anyone with information to contact law enforcement.