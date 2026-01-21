Brazil’s 1996 UFO Crash Case — Witnesses Claim Encounters With Aliens

Brazil’s 1996 UFO crash remains a mystery, with witnesses still searching for answers decades later. Despite advances in science, the events have left many puzzled.

On Tuesday, investigative journalist James Fox held a news conference focused on unidentified anomalous phenomena. Witnesses to the alleged UFO crash in Brazil were among the attendees and spoke about their experiences. In January 1996, a cigar-shaped UFO was reported to have crashed near the city of Varginha. The reports sparked local alarm and prompted an immediate military response, which witnesses claim was aimed at preventing the truth from being leaked.

James Fox just hosted a bombshell UAP press conference at the National Press Club in DC (Jan 20, 2026), spotlighting fresh testimony & video from the 1996 Varginha, Brazil UFO crash. Witnesses describe nonhuman entities, possible US retrieval of bodies/debris. #UAP #Varginha pic.twitter.com/wr0d5NFP1S — TripHammer (@DavidCARDO48366) January 21, 2026

Before long, several key witnesses emerged, some of whom even dared to venture close to the crash site. At the recent conference, witnesses submitted written testimony claiming they had encountered non-human biological entities firsthand. Rumors soon circulated that some of these entities died after the crash, while others scattered, and that some were taken by government authorities for clinical testing. None of these reports has ever been conclusively verified.

The primary witness to the UFO activity following the crash was a Brazilian man named Carlos. He said he personally witnessed the crash of a non-terrestrial craft in January 1996. While he initially believed it was a blimp, Carlos later realized it appeared to be an aircraft that had crashed and rushed toward the site where it had come apart. Hoping to help any occupants in distress, he drove to the area.

When he reached the debris, Carlos said the craft appeared largely intact despite the impact. He also noticed a strong smell resembling ammonia and rotten eggs. Shortly afterward, Army vehicles arrived, and before Carlos could make further observations, he said he was ordered to leave at gunpoint. After departing the area, Carlos claimed he was approached by a dark-colored car from which several men in dark suits emerged.

According to Carlos, the men demonstrated knowledge of his personal life and warned him to deny having seen anything at the crash site, implying intimidation. He said he complied and has since endured nearly 30 years of ridicule and fear as a result of suppressing what he believes he witnessed.

📣 VARGINHA DEBUNKED? AN OUTSIDERS LOGIC HYPOTHESIS VARGINHA, BRAZIL Is the heart of a complex biosurveillance corridor with a federal lab network known to experiment on unusual primates The supposed UFO left absolutely no sign of a crash or a crater or of any debris and made… pic.twitter.com/NzXecG6BCn — Moneypenny (@nic_moneypenny) January 20, 2026

​The host of the conference, James Fox, then revealed recorded statements from witnesses who were denied visas to come to Brazil and speak about what they said. One of them had talked about seeing a cylindrical object moving in the sky in a manner that was impossible for any aircraft to ever do.

​A third witness, Lillian Silva, confessed to encountering a short creature with red eyes that appeared brownish. It looked as if covered in oil and had veins running from its neck to its arms. She spilled beans on getting a feeling as if the world stopped whenever she met the creature’s eyes.

​Nevertheless, Silva felt that the creature needed help and was suffering. But fear crept in soon enough, and Lillian, along with the fellow woman who also saw the creature, simply ran towards their home. Many other women narrated similar experiences, as she talked about the same physical appearance of the unidentified creature. They claimed that the entity had a large head, three fingers and had bodies that looked almost covered in oil.

​One of them even revealed that the creature had three toes and its footprint was quite large. As they stepped forth to investigate, the entity ran away, but a lingering smell could be felt. Later, four men knocked on her door and offered her money to leave the place. They even suggested that she and her friends go to the television and counter the claim of seeing something non-terrestrial.

​Besides ordinary civilian witnesses, there have been several doctors and soldiers who have seen these supposed extra-terrestrial creatures closely. A soldier, for instance, revealed being on-duty for transferring an extraterrestrial being. He saw it during a fleeting glance inside a hospital, before hearing that Americans had taken it to an undisclosed location.

A retired Air Force Colonel just confirmed that an alien body was retrieved by the US military from the 1996 Varginha, Brazil UFO crash. This may be the biggest UFO bombshell of 2026. His credentials are sterling. And he’s convinced there’s a paper trail to prove his claim.… pic.twitter.com/nx71hVE0a4 — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) January 20, 2026

​Interestingly, a woman claimed that her soldier brother had died unexpectedly due to an abscess in his underarm. While his death could have been passed on as a non-connected event with the UFO crash, a medical examiner in Varginha later confirmed that the young soldier passed away from an extremely potent bacterium. More testing later revealed that the bacterium was, in fact, extra-terrestrial in nature.

Another witness, a neurologist named Dr. Italo Venturelli, revealed getting to see a non-terrestrial entity in the hospital. He described the creature as “It was like a child, neither green nor brown, as they said. What I saw was white, with a teardrop-shaped skull and lilac eyes. I looked at it, it looked at me, it looked out the window and back at me.” Venturelli was of the immediate impression that the creature had high-intelligence, even higher than what is found in human beings.