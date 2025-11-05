Brazilian Influencer Dubbed ‘Real-Life Barbie’ Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances at 31 — Here’s What Happened

TW: This article mentions details of a tragic death.

In a devastating incident, Brazilian social media influencer Barbara Jankavski has been found dead under mysterious circumstances after reportedly undergoing 27 cosmetic surgeries in her years-long quest to resemble a “real-life Barbie doll.” Emergency services were called to a townhouse in São Paulo over the weekend after Barbara was found unresponsive.

Barbara was declared dead at the scene later. A friend who had been with Barbara earlier that evening told police that the influencer had injured her eye earlier on Sunday. Authorities have declared her death suspicious as the investigation continues. The influencer became a big hit and gained many followers as she showcased her extreme plastic surgery transformations.

As per The Mirror US, she had spent an estimated £42,000 on surgeries and procedures to achieve her doll-like appearance, earning her the nickname “Inhuman Doll.” In addition, Barbara Jankavski had about 55,000 Instagram followers.

AN INFLUENCER has mysteriously been found dead after undergoing 27 cosmetic surgeries to look like a real-life Barbie.

Cops are now investigating the death of Barbara Jankavski, 31, who suddenly died at a townhouse in Brazil. ₿: bc1q8grl3y7utzevu56uq0us0rpgv6r69me762g20g pic.twitter.com/bpDfDGZBUJ — Centennial Man (@CentennialMan) November 5, 2025

Just weeks before her death, she shared a video showing her bruised and bloodshot eyes following a recent cosmetic procedure, joking to fans that the “scarring is almost invisible.”

In the caption accompanying the post where the bruising was visible, she wrote: “Day 3 of the facelift by @dr.aurilioluis @asanasal_dedivas improving way too fast! Almost invisible scar!”

“I can’t believe it. I loved you so much. Rest in peace,” one follower wrote. Another added, “You lived a little of the life you loved, and that comforts us. God receive you with open arms.” Fans are shocked after the news of her unexpected demise.

She was naturally beautiful, but with the plastic surgery procedures, she donned a doll-like look: bright colored clothes, blue eyes, long blond hair, and people loved it. She became famous as she documented all her plastic surgery procedures and eventually represented Brazilian beauty events and contests.

Barbara’s death comes amid a troubling string of losses in Brazil’s influencer community. Days earlier, fitness influencer Fernanda Maroca, 30, was found dead at her home in Lago Verde. Around the same time, Taiwanese nurse-turned-model Hsieh Youxin, 31, died suddenly of a suspected heart attack while working in Malaysia.

As we grew up, we often heard our parents talk about embracing natural ways of healing, beauty techniques, and just reminiscing about the era of simplicity. It was monotonous but fulfilling and chaos-free.

Boom! Then came the world of digitization and globalization, and then the star of everything, social media. While it encouraged empowerment and transparency, it became a necessary evil in our world.

Comparisons, insecurity, and materialistic overconsumption came through like diseases. Is the girl prettier than me or thinner? We often ask questions as we scroll through, the moment we go through another girl’s Instagram, trying to grasp her picture-perfect gaze and captions portraying a larger-than-life image. Yet, too much of that could lead to the fatal consequences mentioned above.