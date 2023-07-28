Irina Shayk's Ex Bradley Cooper is 'Not Happy' about Tom Brady Affair Rumors

After reports surfaced that Irina Shayk and Tom Brady were dating, Bradley Cooper found himself in a sticky position, and by all accounts, he was not pleased. Brady's association to Shayk, coming after his marriage to Gisele Bundchen, another renowned supermodel, has generated considerable media interest. Cooper, who has a kid with Shayk and was in a long-term relationship with her, has suffered a loss as a consequence of this turn of events. He isn't very happy about his ex's new relationship with Brady.

As reported by the Daily Mail's source, "To say he is not bothered by this would be a lie. He has been on and off and on with Irina and he has so much love for her. She is the mother to his girl and they are his two favorite women in the world. He feels that, for the first time, she met someone in Tom that would take her heart away from him forever."

According to Marca, Brady doesn't seem to be heartbroken over the end of his relationship with Gisele, despite the fact that he may still be harboring regrets about their split. Instead, he seems to have moved on with his life by starting a relationship with yet another supermodel, continuing his extraordinary run of success that began in the early 2000s.

Irina Shayk Spends Night with Tom Brady, He Caresses Her Face in Car https://t.co/8NqunJcK1o — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 24, 2023

The weekend brought to light Irina and Tom's romance when paparazzi saw them cuddling up in his vehicle after a night together. An eyewitness claims that in the afternoon of Friday, Tom picked up Irina from her hotel and brought her home. The next morning at about 9:30, they were seen leaving his property together after spending some time together in his vehicle. As the two laughed and gazed lovingly into one other's eyes, Tom was spotted tenderly caressing Irina's face, as reported by TMZ.

Irina and Bradley, both 48, began dating in 2015, and they had their first child, a girl called Lea, in March 2017. They dated for four years before calling it quits in 2019, but since their breakup, they've been often seen hanging around, fueling speculation that they're getting back together.

A different source tells the Daily Mail that Tom's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, 43, is 'unbothered' by his affair with Irina since she has 'moved on' from him. The pair began dating in 2007 and were married for almost a decade until announcing their divorce in October 2022. The insider revealed, "Gisele is unbothered by Tom and Irina, or anyone that Tom dates, so long as they treat their kids with love."

The source further added, "Tom and Gisele are divorced, and she's moved on. So long as Tom plays an active role in his kids' lives like he does and continues to be the wonderful father he is, Gisele is happy for him and whoever he chooses to fall in love with."

Tom and Gisele have two children together, Vivian (10) and Benjamin (13); he also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan. Since their breakup, Gisele has been linked to Joaquim Valente, a jiu-jitsu coach, however the two have yet to acknowledge their relationship.

