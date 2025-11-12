Brad Pitt ‘Mortified’ as Decades-Old Private Photos With Ex Gwyneth Paltrow Reportedly Resurface

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow might have to bear the consequences of a scandal that should’ve been left in the past. A Michigan resident is claiming to possess a 1997 copy of a Playboy magazine issue that features compromising photos of the pair.

An insider says Pitt is ‘mortified’ at the thought the issue could leak again. The stars who were once engaged took a trip to the Caribbean island of St. Barthelemy in the 1990s. At the time, they were photographed without consent by a paparazzi hiding in a bush.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt in Paris, 1997 pic.twitter.com/5ymoRI4rtj — Cinema Scene (@CinemaScene404) June 16, 2024

One of the pictures showed them kissing, while in others Brad and Gwyneth were naked. When the photos hit newsstands, Pitt filed a lawsuit against Playboy.

A judge of the Los Angeles Superior Court then ordered the publication to recall every single issue featuring the pictures. Decades later, a Michigan resident who claims to have the only copy of the magazine is ready to sell it to the highest bidder.

“I got it hot off the press,” the seller claimed. “It is in absolute pristine uncirculated condition. The whole thing is there from start to finish,” they added.

A source close to Brad Pitt spoke to RadarOnline while sharing how the recent turn of events has left the star mortified. “The photos were an invasion of privacy, and what was supposed to be a fun and private time with Gwyneth turned into a dirty spectacle for the public,” they shared.

The insider added how now that the stars have grown children, they do not want them to witness a “scandal from their past resurrected.” The seller, on the other hand, is overeager to sell the copy of the magazine.

“There were a few copies that got sent out, and he [Pitt] thought he had gotten them all,” they noted in the listing. They also claimed that they bought a copy before the judge passed the injunction.

Another insider who is close to Brad revealed that the star is afraid of how his family would react if the photos became public. “Brad comes from a conservative, middle-American family and knows how much they will be hurt by these pictures,” the source told RadarOnline.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow strolling on Madison Avenue, NYC, 1996 pic.twitter.com/MBFyIh8kQ5 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) April 7, 2024

The insider said Paltrow broke down in tears when she first saw the photos. They also noted how Pitt had done anything and everything to keep the photos buried to not “damage his leading man status in legitimate film projects.”

The source said the photos’ return has become a ‘never-ending nightmare’ for the star.