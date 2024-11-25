Brad Pitt’s Former Roommate Jason Priestley Reveals Star's Most 'Disgusting' Bathroom Secret

Actor Brad Pitt's former roommate Jason Priestley spilled some funny beans on the actor's showering routine. When Priestley and Pitt lived together in a 'crappy' two-bedroom apartment in an undesirable area of Los Angeles, they used to dare one another to see who could go without bathing the longest, per PageSix. Priestley, best known for his Beverly Hills, 90210 appearance, spilled the same on the January 16 episode of Live! With Kelly and Mark. “I think about it now and I’m like, ‘Dude how disgusting, what were you thinking?'”

Kelly Ripa asked the Wild Cards star which roommate 'went the longest' without taking a shower, to which Priestley hurriedly answered, “Brad. Always Brad.” He added, “I don’t think he does that anymore, but back then he could go a long time without showering.” Priestley then shared some memories of his past living arrangements with the A-lister, saying that he, Pitt, and a third person were "living in a two-bedroom apartment in a crappy part of [Los Angeles]." All Priestley had to say when asked what the group kept in the refrigerator by co-host Mark Consuelos was 'beer.'

#BradPitt's former roommate alleges the actor used to NOT SHOWER for long periods of time 👀 The hosts of #TheTMZPodcast discuss: https://t.co/8sDrrQPazZ pic.twitter.com/VejqDiKUmx — TMZ (@TMZ) January 17, 2024

Priestley explored his living circumstances with the 60-year-old Bullet Train star in his self-titled memoir published in May 2014. Priestley remembered returning home to his North Hollywood apartment one day to see a 'tall skinny guy' dozing off in his bed and it turns out it was Pitt. Although the latter was an unexpected guest, the two got along well enough that Pitt moved in as their third roommate in their two-bedroom apartment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We lived on ramen noodles and generic beer — the kind that came in white cans labeled BEER — and Marlboro Light cigarettes,” Priestley recalled. “We were all broke.”

Brad Pitt on the set of 'Wolves' on February 13, 2023, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Howard)

Success often changes friendships, and Priestley and Pitt were no different. “Our careers went in such different directions that we sort of lost touch with each other,” Priestley expressed back in 2017 to HuffPost. “Brad went off and was making movies all over the world, and I was sort of stuck in one place making a TV show, and it was back in the days before computers.” Priestley said that their shared group of pals was 'torn apart' by their popularity. “The fact that the two of us went off and got strangely famous — we had a pretty good group of friends and all of a sudden we all sort of dissipated, and it was sad.”

Nonetheless, in a humorous Christmas anecdote, Priestley revealed on The Rachael Ray Show in 2019 that Pitt gave him and a few buddies Bibles with their names inscribed on them back in 1989, per PEOPLE. "So we all showed up at this party to exchange Christmas gifts and of course, we all had bottles of Jack Daniel's and cartons of cigarettes," he said at the time. "Brad had returned from visiting his family in Missouri and brought us all Bibles. Our names were [engraved] — they were nice. I've still got mine, it's at home on my bookshelf."

This article originally appeared 10 months ago.