Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon Knew They Had 'Something Special' Only After Making One Special Move: Source

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and jewelry designer Ines de Ramon have taken things to the next level recently. The two started dating back in late 2022 and now they’re said to be getting pretty 'serious about their relationship and making plans for the future,' according to a source close to the actor. In other words, their love story has grown from something simple and fun to something deeper. "It started out as a fun and casual relationship, but after moving in together, they realized that they have something special," the insider revealed to People. This shift happened around February when they decided to live together.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon reportedly feel they've found "something special" after moving in together. It seems like their relationship is growing stronger as they take this next step 🏡💫 #RelationshipGoals — Khogendra Rupini (@KhogendraRupini) October 1, 2024

Pitt looks like he’s found someone who really fits into his life and the crazy demands of his career, even at 60. The source noted, "He's grateful that Ines loves traveling too and is able to join him on location for work" around the world. Furthermore, de Ramon, 34, was recently seen on the set of F1, the next film project by Pitt that revolves around Formula 1 racing. This flexibility has made it easier for De Ramon to be there for Pitt.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon arrive to the Venice premiere of #Wolfs. pic.twitter.com/b7Ce59arTm — Variety (@Variety) September 1, 2024

The pair have also been seen together at all kinds of events, from concerts to red carpets, as per Fox News. One big moment in their relationship was when they made their red carpet debut at the Venice International Film Festival in August. They showed up at the premiere of Pitt's movie Wolfs and were seen with George and Amal Clooney, which solidified the idea in everyone's mind that Pitt and de Ramon were serious about their relationship. Pitt and De Ramon have been seen together at a lot of public events. They even went to the EBMRF's Rock4EB charity event in Malibu to help out with causes that really mattered to them.

Furthermore, people close to them say nothing but good things about De Ramon. "She's a great person. She's laid back, low maintenance and no drama," the source shared. Pitt is clearly happy in this new relationship. On the other hand, he is still dealing with some family challenges.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kym Illman

Amid all this, a source shared that being away from his kids with ex-wife Angelina Jolie is 'still very difficult for him.' Nonetheless, "Things have been amazing since they moved in together," another source affirmed earlier this summer. The couple's connection seems to go beyond mere companionship. "Brad loves so many things about her. She's great for him," the source added. It seems like there's a real spark between the two. But even with that going on, Pitt is still all about his career. Right now he's busy working on F1 and it's something he's really enjoying. It's giving him a chance to feel creative and fulfilled.