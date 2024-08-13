Brad Pitt Convinced Jennifer Aniston to Sign Up for the 2021 'Friends' Reunion Film: Insider

The iconic documentary film, Friends: The Reunion, released on HBO Max in May 2021, was hosted by James Corden, in which the main cast of the popular sitcom revisited the original sets of the show and reminiscing memories. According to The US Sun, except for Jennifer Aniston — who signed the movie deal only after some persuasion from her ex-husband, Brad Pitt — every member was thrilled about the project. “He told her it feels like the right time to get back together and encouraged her change of heart," an insider revealed. “He advised her to say ‘yes’ when everyone got together in October to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary.” Aniston, who signed on as the final cast member, apparently earned over $5 million from the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

“After reuniting with Brad on her birthday last year, she asked him for advice. He said he thought it would be a great idea to honor their success and that fans still hold the show in such high regard,” the source explained. However, a close friend of Pitt's argued the story to be 'not true.' They assured he played 'no role' in promoting the reunion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Rumors about Aniston reaching out to Pitt swirled after the ex-couple was spotted getting friendly backstage during the 2020 SAG Awards. As reported by Harper's Bazaar, a set of photos from their rendezvous fueled rumors that the two former partners were still very much in love. One particular photo went viral and featured Pitt clutching Aniston's hand as it rested on his chest.

The former couple, who won accolades for The Morning Show and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, respectively, also grinned and gave each other hugs. During the red carpet interview, the Murder Mystery actress refuted their sensationally wild reunion with a chuckle. “It's hysterical," she said. "But what else are they [media] going to talk about?" The same year at the Golden Globes, Pitt described Aniston as a 'good friend.' "I'll run into Jen...she's a good friend...It's the second most important reunion of her year."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Winter

During his SAG Award victory speech, Pitt joked about using dating apps, which had the audience in stitches. "I'm going to add this to my Tinder profile," he said on stage. The Oceans Eleven actor made fun of himself, particularly his failed marriage brought on by his issues with drug and alcohol misuse. "Let's be honest, it was a difficult part— a guy who gets high, takes off his shirt, and doesn't get on with his wife," Pitt quipped to the amusement of the crowd and Aniston. The last time the exes went to the SAG Awards together was in 2002. They broke up in 2005 over rumors of Pitt having had an affair with Angelina Jolie, his co-star in Mr. and Mrs. Smith, whom he later married.