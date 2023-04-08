Brad Pitt Allowed 105-Year-Old Neighbor to Live Rent-Free in LA Estate for Years: Cassandra Peterson

Brad Pitt has been making headlines for decades as one of Hollywood's most iconic actors. The Oscar winner has recently been praised for his kindness and generosity towards his elderly neighbor. According to Elvira star Cassandra Peterson, Pitt allowed his 105-year-old neighbor to live rent-free in his $40 million LA estate for years.

Peterson sold her 1.9-acre property to Pitt for an estimated $1.7 million in 1994 and later became his neighbor when she purchased a home next door. In a recent interview with People, Peterson discussed her interactions with Pitt over the years, praising him as "always kind and sweet." She also revealed how Pitt acquired an elderly tenant unexpectedly after purchasing other houses in the area, one of which belonged to a man in his early nineties.

The situation was the result of Pitt slowly expanding the footprint of the estate. "I think there were like 22 houses that were contiguous to the edge of the property. And every time they came up, he bought one," the actress explained. About how Pitt treated the old tenant, she said, "He was very, very kind to the husband. His wife passed away and the husband, John, lived there. I know that Brad allowed him to live there without paying anything until he died."

According to Peterson, Pitt allowed John to live in the house without paying rent until he passed away at the remarkable age of 105. Peterson jokingly added that John "just kept living forever."

In addition to his act of kindness towards his elderly neighbor, Pitt's $40 million Los Feliz estate has also been making headlines. Recently, Pitt sold his $40 million Los Feliz estate. In comparison to the $1.7 million he paid to purchase the house from horror star Elvira back in 1994, Pitt's $40 million sale price is a huge difference. It's unknown what caused the property's price to drop from its initial $45 million listing in January. Before their 2016 divorce, Pitt famously shared the house with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their six children, but the Fight Club star also lived there on his own for a long time, as per Meaww. Pitt's former estate is also close to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's residence, which she bought for $24.95 million in 2017 after the couple's 2016 separation.

Pitt's grand Hollywood Hills mansion is tucked away in a gated neighborhood and has a lengthy 110-year history. Jimmy Hendrix allegedly wrote his 1967 hit song, May This Be Love, at this 1910 oil baron-built mansion. Pitt had spent years remodeling the structure and adding new features with the help of a group of elite architects and designers.