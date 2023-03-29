Brad Pitt Sells Los Angeles Home He Shared With Angelina Jolie and Their Kids for $39 Million

In the midst of the divorce proceedings with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, actor Brad Pitt is reportedly selling a property in an exclusive Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Feliz - the same one he lived in with his 6 kids and former wife - making an over $37 million dollar profit, after having bought the estate over 30 years ago for less than $2 million dollars. Pitt sold the huge property for $39 million dollars after having bought it from actress, Cassandra Peterson, best known for her role as Elvira in 1994, for just $1.7 million, according to Daily Mail.

"Brad Pitt has sold his Los Feliz home for around the asking price of $40 million. The deal was done off-market," a source tells ET.

In January, People reported that the actor has quietly listed the 1.9-acre home for sale. The outlet said he had purchased multiple lots adjacent to the original home and filled them with a swimming pool, a tennis court, and a skating rink. Pitt was represented by Jonathan Mogharrabi of Compass and Marci Kays of The Agency.

The 1.9-acre estate was formally home to Brad Pitt's ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie who raised their children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne before their split in 2016. In a 2017 interview with GQ, Brad Pitt labeled the property as his kids' "childhood home" – though it was one of several properties the Hollywood power couple shared during their relationship.

However, after they split, Jolie bought a nearby home for $24.95 million in 2017 that used to be owned by Cecil B. DeMille. She explained to British Vogue that the decision to purchase the property so close to Pitt's, despite their divorce, was done for the sake of their family.

“I wanted it to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away,” she said. But she admitted it was a massive property that was filled with much history. “I felt a little pressure moving in. Like I had snuck into where DeMille and [Charlie] Chaplin would hang out,” she said.

Dirt reported that the multi-structure estate that Pitt sold includes a 6,692-square-foot Craftsman main house built in 1915. This home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a host of living, dining, and cooking areas. Beyond its connection to Brad, Angelina, and Cassandra Peterson – the estate is also reportedly where famed guitarist Jimi Hendrix wrote May This Be Love, making it an estate of cultural significance to many.

Pitt put the property on the market for $45 million in January. The Hollywood legend decided to sell the home as he's moving more than five hours up the coast to Carmel, CA, sources told TMZ on Tuesday.