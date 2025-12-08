Boyfriend Made a Scene After Waiter Spilled a Little Water – Then His Girlfriend Did What No One Expected

A woman on Reddit shared her reason for breaking up with her boyfriend, and it might surprise you. The 20-year-old broke up with her 22-year-old boyfriend because of his behavior at the nice restaurant while celebrating their 3rd month anniversary.

Many people consider being rude to the staff to be a deal-breaker in a relationship. It shows the real temperament of a person, and if they cannot be nice to the staff, that can be the biggest red flag. She explained in her post that they are broke and are in college. This was their first time at a nice restaurant.

After nearly 44 years on this earth I can say with 100% certainty that you shouldn’t do business with people who treat servers poorly. It’s a sign of how they were raised and what your future relationship will look like. — Justin Welsh (@thejustinwelsh) June 16, 2025



She said the waiter was pouring water for them and he accidentally splashed a little water on her boyfriend’s side of the table. Furthermore, she added there wasn’t much for her then boyfriend to have reacted that way.

Her ex-boyfriend immediately made a scene, yelling at the waiter. He even asked to speak to the manager about the issue. Despite not getting any water for himself, he demanded something free from the manager, which was a lie.

The manager apologized to them for causing the inconvenience. She said the rest of the night was painfully awkward. She then proceeded to break up with her boyfriend since she knew he had lied.

She explained that her ex said sorry and accepted he shouldn’t have lied. But according to him he could have gotten free or more affordable dinner for them. She added, “I told him it was actually less about the lying and more that he’d yell and talk down to someone just to get something for himself.” According to People, the man tried to convince her, but she felt uncomfortable with the whole situation.

Other Redditors in the comments of the post said she did the right thing; they assured her, “All of this!! One of my dating rules is if you’re shitty to wait-staff and service workers, we’re not dating. Respect for seeing this early and kicking him to the curb!.”

Another one added, “Seconded! People who treat those in the service industry poorly are generally terrible humans who should be shunned.” Reddit wasted no time reassuring her she made the right call. The two have different opinions on values, and she was able to identify that.