Boxing Star Imane Khelif Stuns With Feminine Transformation as Sex Test Battle Looms

Imane Khelif, the Algerian Olympic boxing champion who captured global attention at Paris 2024, has just dropped jaws with her latest transformation, just as she faces mounting pressure over a looming sex-testing showdown.

This isn’t just any glam moment. Khelif appeared alongside TV presenter and podcaster Nassima Djaffar Bey in a photo that went viral. Sporting flowing hair, full makeup, and a confident smile, the 26-year-old boxer flaunted a dramatic feminine makeover, far from the sweat and punches of the ring. Djaffar Bey captioned the image “Always a pleasure” on Instagram, and fans have been captivated ever since.

But beneath the flash and glam, there’s trouble at the gates. Khelif finds herself sidelined from competition after World Boxing introduced a mandatory sex-testing policy. This new rule forces all participants to submit to a one-time PCR genetic check to determine eligibility in male or female categories, effectively requiring confirmation of XX chromosomes via a cheek swab or equivalent test.

The rule, officially kicking in ahead of the Eindhoven Box Cup in the Netherlands, directly impacts Khelif. Because she hasn’t completed the test, she was barred from returning to the ring and skipped the tournament entirely. The policy came in the wake of heavy criticism during and after the Paris Games, when Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting were cleared by the International Olympic Committee to compete despite earlier bans by the International Boxing Association. Both boxers went on to win gold, fueling a storm of headlines over fairness in women’s sports.

The controversy escalated further in June when a leaked 2023 medical document alleged that Khelif had an “XY chromosome pair,” a marker typically associated with males. The claim, reported by outlets citing the document, triggered calls from some corners to have her Olympic gold medal stripped. However, the IOC has made it clear that her victory stands, stating that eligibility was assessed according to its regulations, which recognized Khelif as female based on her passport and legal identity.

🚨🇩🇿 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢 — La boxeuse algérienne Imane Khelif ARRÊTE SA CARRIÈRE, pour le moment, après la multiplication des tests de genre exigés avant certaines compétitions. Fin mai 2025, elle s’est soumise à un test de genre pour participer à la Box Cup d’Eindhoven, avant… pic.twitter.com/v6WpVvrC6U — Bastion (@BastionMediaFR) August 20, 2025

World Boxing has also been forced to manage the fallout. The organization issued an apology after explicitly naming Khelif in its initial rollout of the sex-testing policy. Officials admitted that highlighting individual athletes in such a sensitive matter was inappropriate, and promised that the policy will be applied fairly and with due process going forward.

The controversy has nonetheless added to the tensions between World Boxing and the IBA, which has already been suspended by the IOC for governance issues and is not recognized as the sport’s governing body for the next Olympics.

Khelif, for her part, has chosen to let her social media do the talking. On the first anniversary of her Olympic triumph, she posted a long message reflecting on her journey. She recalled the tears of pride she shed when the Algerian flag was raised and described her current circumstances as a “difficult phase filled with challenges, silence, and waiting.”

🚨 🇩🇿 ALERTE INFO : Depuis sa médaille d’or aux JO de Paris, la boxeuse algérienne Imane Khelif n’a plus combattu. Sa carrière a été mise en pause. À votre avis, pourquoi ? pic.twitter.com/7tVgJTdSSe — Wolf 🐺 (@PsyGuy007) August 20, 2025

Despite the uncertainty, she insisted she remains committed to boxing and her country, writing, “True strength lies not only in victory, but in perseverance against all odds. I am Imane Khelif, a champion yesterday, resilient today, and determined to return tomorrow.”

The Algerian fighter has not entered the ring since her golden moment in Paris. Skipping the Eindhoven Box Cup only deepened speculation over when, or if, she will return, as the mandatory testing regime now looms over her career.