Botox Overload? Pete Hegseth’s Smooth Look Has Everyone Staring

When it comes to looks, Pete Hegseth is judgmental, as heard in his speech about military officers and calling out ‘fat troops’ and boasting about bringing back standards. It tells more about him and how vain he is about his own looks.

Rumor has it that he has a dedicated makeup room at the Pentagon so he can look good in front of an audience and on camera. However, Pete Hegseth has denied these rumors. He was seen wearing makeup while hosting on Fox News, so there is some truth to the rumors.

Now Hegseth’s vanity may have driven him to more than just makeup. According to several people comparing his older photos to current ones, he may have had Botox. His face appears tighter, and wrinkles are smoother than before.

A close source also said, “It’s all an ego play for Pete. He’s always been full of himself, but lately his ego is off the charts. … He’s obsessed with his body, and now he wants to create the entire military in his image.” According to the source, Hegseth got a Botox injection in September, and people on social media seem to notice it too.

Pete Hegseth just ordered the installation of a makeup studio at the Pentagon for him to prepare for his television appearances, which will cost thousands of taxpayer dollars to build. pic.twitter.com/wljYLwwceB — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 23, 2025



One person on X commented, “Pete Hegseth’s out here shaming ‘fat troops’ for not meeting his fitness standards while juicing his mug with Botox, hypocrisy so thick it needs its own PT test.” Another user added, “Trump’s Dept. of WAR: ‘Make Botox Great Again!'”

The use of Botox and makeup surely makes Pete Hegseth more vain than Donald Trump, who has been using fake tan and bronzer to have that orangey glow. Moreover, he also uses concealer on hand bruises and under-eye bags, only to be noticed even more. Another one of Hegseth’s vain obsessions is getting recorded while working out.

His video with RFK Jr. went viral while also promoting the gym challenge. Needless to say, it just became another pain point for him when Gavin Newsom trolled him for it. In addition, getting Botox isn’t the most controversial thing Hegseth may have said and done.

However, by doing this, he promotes toxic masculinity and unrealistic beauty standards. Moreover, his judgment on gender norms over what makes a person manly and calling out military personnel seems like a double standard when he himself gets cosmetic surgery and uses makeup.