Border Czar Tom Homan Warns Trump Could Lose Voters Over ICE Backlash

In an exclusive interview with NBC, Border Czar Tom Homan warned President Donald Trump about the aftermath of his immigration operations amid ICE backlash. The expert also explained the need for a strategy amid the backlash, highlighting the need to keep the faith of the American people.

Homan was deployed to Minneapolis by Trump in the aftermath of the growing hostility against federal agents. After the fatal shootings, aggressive immigration raids have reportedly been on the rise.

The border czar has often advocated for targeting immigrants who are repeat criminal offenders, and that they should be prioritized for arrest and/or deportation. Furthermore, Homan has argued that if Trump continues in this direction, he could risk losing support, especially during the upcoming midterm elections scheduled for November 2026.

FULL INTERVIEW: Border czar Tom Homan speaks with CBS Evening News' about the deadly Minneapolis ICE shooting, the Trump administration's immigration operations and more.

Homan also explained a major benefit Trump is at risk of losing if his administration sticks to deporting those they call “illegal aliens.” The border czar claimed, “If we stick to that prioritization, I think we keep the faith of the American people.”

He added that the more Trump and his federal organizations stick to a targeted approach, the more citizens and critics might be open to the bigger picture Trump is attempting to paint. Referring to interactions between officers and protestors, Homan stated, “We got to do it (…) in a humane manner.”

Homan also recalled the large-scale raids that were carried out by Border Patrol troops under the leadership of Commander Greg Bovino in 2025. Bovino led ‘Operation Trojan Horse’ that raided a Home Depot store in Los Angeles. This raid resulted in the arrest of about 16 immigrants and sparked fear and outrage among residents of the Westlake area, where it happened.

ICE sneaks into Home Depot packed into back of a Penske moving truck—Fox News embedded alongside agents to film propaganda videos. They called it: "Operation Trojan Horse." Despite judge's order blocking the use of racial profiling to carry out arrests without a warrant—signed…

According to reports by the Los Angeles Times, the majority of those arrested reportedly did not have a criminal history. Unlike ICE, which dealt with arresting specific immigrants, Border Patrol reportedly conducted discriminatory arrests based on the immigrant’s location and job. That incident became a catalyst in protests that went on for months on end.

And when things appeared to have calmed down, the shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti triggered protests against ICE across the country. Critics online have also called out the Trump administration’s lack of accountability.

Similarly, Thomas Massie and Tim Walz have spoken up about the immigration policies. Influential figures such as Ricky Martin, Billie Eilish, and even Bad Bunny have condemned the Trump administration and its federal agencies.

In an exclusive interview for an upcoming book, White House border czar Tom Homan warns that public support for aggressive immigration tactics could falter.

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement addressing claims of not using a targeted approach to immigration. A DHS spokesperson said, “ICE conducts targeted operations to remove public safety threats from this country…” The spokesperson added, “Any individual illegally in that country is on the table.”

Lastly, Homan also highlighted the importance of a balance in arresting immigrants while discouraging them from further committing crimes. And the message to the rest of the world. He claimed that it wouldn’t be possible to both allow a person to illegally enter a country. And then let them off with a mere warning. He stated, “We can’t send that message.”