Border Czar Admits Sweeping Immigration Raids Has Backfired

Border czar Tom Homan warned months ago that large immigration raids that do not prioritize people with serious criminal records could hurt public support for the Trump administration. His comments are resurfacing as the White House adjusts its enforcement strategy following backlash to these operations.

In an interview on June 16, 2025, for the upcoming book *Undue Process: The Inside Story of Trump’s Mass Deportation Program*, Homan stated that the administration needed to focus arrests to “keep the faith of the American people,” according to an excerpt reported by The Guardian.

“I think most Americans believe that criminal illegal aliens need to leave. If we stick to that focus, I think we maintain the support of the American people,” Homan said. He added that enforcement should happen “in a humane manner,” as the reports indicated.

The interview coincided with Border Patrol agents under commander Greg Bovino conducting major raids in Los Angeles. This approach later sparked protests and criticism from civil liberties groups and Democratic officials, according to The Guardian’s account.

Homan’s warning has gained significance after internal Homeland Security data obtained by CBS News revealed that fewer than one in seven individuals arrested by ICE from January 21, 2025, to January 31, 2026, had violent charges or convictions. CBS reported that the data, which included 392,619 ICE arrests during that time, showed that 42% involved people with no prior criminal history.

In Minneapolis, where enforcement actions in January led to ongoing unrest, the administration changed tactics and appointed Homan to oversee operations instead of Bovino, according to multiple reports. Trump ordered about 700 federal agents to withdraw from Minneapolis following political backlash. Homan indicated that operations would shift toward arresting undocumented immigrants with criminal records directly from jails rather than conducting raids in the streets and workplaces.

The administration has defended its authority to arrest any immigrant living in the country illegally. Homan stated that “collateral” arrests can happen during operations aimed at specific targets, according to The Guardian. However, Homan’s June 2025 remarks highlighted that prioritization is crucial for public support, and critics now refer to those comments to argue that the White House has strayed from its focus on dangerous offenders.

The changes in Minneapolis came after weeks of reporting on deadly encounters and aggressive tactics during enforcement actions in Minnesota. The Guardian reported that ICE agents in Minneapolis shot and killed Renee Nicole Good on January 7, 2026, and Alex Pretti on January 24, 2026. These incidents fueled protests and increased political pressure on the White House.

Homan, who has held immigration enforcement roles under the Obama administration and both Trump administrations, has always maintained that focusing on individuals with serious criminal histories is the best way to keep public support for enforcement, as noted in the book excerpt. His message in June was that the administration could gain further backing by keeping operations centered on threats to public safety and minimizing raids that also impact those without criminal records, according to The Daily Beast’s summary.

The White House’s tactical changes have not resolved the political debate over immigration enforcement, and it is unclear how long any pullback will last. The Financial Times reported that even after the reduction, about 2,000 federal agents would remain in Minnesota, well above normal levels. Negotiations were also taking place with county jails for closer coordination with federal officials.

The administration’s next challenge will come as Congress discusses funding and oversight for immigration agencies and as election campaigns ramp up ahead of the November 3, 2026, midterms.