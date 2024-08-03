Book Claims Doctors Alerted Nancy Pelosi About Trump’s Deteriorating Health: 'Seen It Up Close'

In her upcoming book, The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi delved into unsettling allegations about former President Donald Trump that reverberated among mental health professionals. In specific, Pelosi recalled a poignant moment at a 2019 memorial service for renowned psychiatrist Dr. David Hamburg. According to Pelosi, these professionals were “deeply concerned that there was something seriously wrong and that his mental and psychological health was in decline." She penned, "I’m not a doctor but I did find his behaviors difficult to understand."

As per Raw Story, the memoir detailed several instances where Trump’s actions appeared irrational and unpredictable. She wrote, “I knew Donald Trump’s mental imbalance. I had seen it up close." She added, "His denial and then delays when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, his penchant for repeatedly stomping out of meetings, his foul mouth, his pounding on tables, his temper tantrums, his disrespect for our nation’s patriots, his total separation from reality and actual events, [and] his repeated, ridiculous insistence that he was the greatest of all time.”

The book also provided an inside look at the events surrounding January 6, 2021, the day of the Capitol insurrection. Pelosi wrote, “My answer is that I was already deeply aware of how dangerous Donald Trump was… He continues to be dangerous… If his family and staff truly understood his disregard for both the fundamentals of the law and basic rules and if they had reckoned with his personal instability over not winning the [2020] election, they should have staged an intervention. Whether because of willful blindness, money, prestige, or greed, they didn’t – and America has paid a steep price,” as reported by The Independent.

Pelosi is known to not shy away from criticizing those who encouraged the Republican leader’s behavior, notably his Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows. In her memoir, she also describes how Meadows allowed Trump to eavesdrop on private meetings, leading her to ban cell phones in her office to prevent further breaches. With regard to the former president, she further added, “It was clear to me from the start that he was an imposter – and that on some level, he knew it."

Furthermore, the former Speaker revealed that after January 6, the Democratic leadership had discussed asking the vice-president to invoke the 25th amendment to the constitution, which allows for him and a majority of cabinet members to deem a president 'unable to discharge the duties of the office.' She recounted discussions with Senate Democratic Leader, Chuck Schumer, and an apparently frustrating call to Vice President, Mike Pence, who ultimately did not entertain their concerns. She quipped, “The vice president’s office kept us on hold for 20 minutes… so I could also empty the dishwasher and put in a load of laundry."