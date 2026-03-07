Bondi Next Target for Furious GOP After Noem Firing: Report

Attorney General Pam Bondi is becoming the next target of frustration from both Republicans and Democrats in Congress after President Donald Trump fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Bondi now faces a congressional subpoena regarding the Justice Department’s handling of Jeffrey Epstein files. Five Republicans joined Democrats this week to approve the subpoena, marking one of the strongest bipartisan criticisms of a Trump Cabinet official in recent months.

The House Oversight Committee voted 24-19 to require Bondi to testify about how the Justice Department managed the review and release of records related to Epstein, the convicted sex offender.

His case continues to push for more disclosure in Congress and among conservative activists. This vote followed months of frustration from Republicans who had called for a more complete account of the files and questioned the department’s earlier claims that its review was finished.

“The American people want answers on the Epstein files, and so do we,” Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., posted on X after supporting the subpoena effort, as reported by ABC News. ABC noted that this action served as a direct rebuke of Bondi from members of the president’s own party, particularly since conservatives felt they had been promised transparency but received none.

Bondi’s situation has become more precarious since Noem’s dismissal from the administration on March 6. Axios reported that House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries indicated lawmakers would approach Bondi “with the same intensity” that led to Noem’s firing. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland also told Axios that Bondi had been “at the heart of the Epstein cover-up,” suggesting that Democrats were ready to escalate their attacks on Trump’s Cabinet in light of Noem’s exit.

Pressure on Bondi increased after the Justice Department acknowledged it was looking into whether documents had been wrongly withheld from earlier Epstein-related releases. ABC reported that the department stated last week it was reviewing whether records had been excluded after several news organizations claimed materials involving unverified allegations against Trump were missing from the public release.

The Washington Post later reported that the Justice Department released previously withheld documents on March 6, including FBI interview notes with allegations against Trump that the White House called baseless.

The White House and Trump administration have denied the allegations, claiming the accusations lack credible evidence. Meanwhile, the administration has asserted it is acting transparently. The Washington Post reported that the Justice Department stated no files had been deleted, while ABC mentioned the department had no immediate public comment on the subpoena vote itself.

For Republicans, the situation with Bondi has become a gauge of whether the administration can meet demands that arise not only from Democrats but also from its own supporters. Bondi defended the department’s handling of the files and accused Democrats of attempting to use the issue against Trump. However, the committee vote showed that this argument was insufficient to keep the GOP united.

Noem’s firing has already demonstrated that a Cabinet official can become politically vulnerable when criticism emerges from both Trump’s allies and opponents. With Bondi now under subpoena and congressional pressure mounting, she seems to be the next administration figure facing similar risks.