Body Language Experts Weigh In as Barron Trump Appears Nervous in Resurfaced Thanksgiving Footage

An old footage has come viral, where Donald Trump, in his initial presidential campaign, was joined by his wife, Melania, and son Barron Trump for his first Thanksgiving turkey pardon in 2017. They just arrived at the White House in January, and Barron was only 10 years old then. If you think from a child’s perspective, it would certainly be a lot for any kid to stand in front of tons of people, and especially paparazzi.

Trump started the show with his speech as he thanked everyone who came and wished everyone present a very happy and blessed Thanksgiving. Barron initially seemed like he was standing straight, but with the speech going forward, he apparently became fidgety. He held his hands in front of him and, like Prince William, he cupped them too, which can be seen as a self-soothing ritual, says body language expert Judi James.

People quite justifiably get awkward with their hands with thousands of people staring at them, and it was even a world stage, and it seems like fidgeting comes with the territory. However, despite it, he seemed to listen to Donald’s speech attentively and also glanced at him as he spoke. Sometimes, he also went to stare off into space, which seemed justified too, for a child who generally struggles to keep up his attention for a significant period.

He went on to put his hands to his side, but also would shift from side to side consistently, which seemed like another way to spend time, especially when it tends to go slowly. By shifting weights, it can prove to be meditative or a way to bring focus. And then he turned back his attention to his father, and looked at the crowd subsequently which apparently helped him and also brought a smile.

To be precise, whatever Barron Trump came through was new for him, and it took him some time to get habituated to the environment. Besides, he was also seen chewing his lips, which might reflect anxiety. The speech went on for little under ten minutes, which isn’t much long but but again, if you see through the eyes of young Barron, it would feel like an hour.

And at present, that little sweet kid has eventually become a handsome man, and is even taller than the President, and has become a lovable personality among people.