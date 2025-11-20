Body Language Expert Spills the Tea on Melania & Usha’s Latest Moment – “She Might Have Been a Little Too…”

Wednesday was memorable for a very special reason. Melania Trump and Usha Vance made their first solo trip together. They flew from Washington D.C. to North Carolina on Air Force One. Their husbands stayed behind.

The First Lady and the Second Lady could be seen stepping off the aircraft side by side ahead of their official engagement. Body language expert Judi James analyzed the moment closely and shared her observations. She noted that there are “signs that this is an agreeable relationship.”

The two have appeared together before at Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, opening night of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center in June, and most recently at the president’s signing of an executive order to help foster children.

BREAKING 🚨 First Lady Melania Trump & Second Lady Usha Vance walk off Air Force One Together in North Carolina to meet military families God Bless these two ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zP2CH8HETv — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) November 19, 2025

Their latest schedule started at Camp Lejeune, where Melania and Usha visited schools and spent time with children during several activities. The visit later moved to Marine Corps Air Station New River, where they addressed nearly 1,600 uniformed service members and their families. Both of them climbed down the steps of Air Force One together and were in sync throughout.

As for their outfits, the SLOTUS donned a burgundy long-sleeve mock neck dress with wrap detail and matching pumps. On the other hand, Melania kept it casual in a brown long-sleeve shirt, skinny pants, a khaki jacket and tan boots. Both of them complimented their looks with dark sunglasses which was impossible to miss.

According to Judi James, the pair looked at comfort and ease with each other. She mentioned that Usha’s grin was the indication “there has been some very friendly exchanges before the plane landed.” However, Melania’s expression was partly hidden behind her hair blowing in the wind. James further stated, “Usha face-checked Melania a couple of times as if to acknowledge her senior role., but she seems to offer a small wave as she walks ahead to meet and greet the welcoming committee.”

Students and parents cheer for First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance pic.twitter.com/ogGNQD7SIo — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) November 19, 2025

The body language expert also analyzed a small moment between the Second Lady and a greeter. She said the man “holds her arm in what looks like a steering gesture” to let Melania go first, “making it look as though Usha might have been a little too keen or enthusiastic.”

Later, both women saluted the gathered service members. Usha, whose husband JD Vance once served as a Marine, shared some heartwarming words in her speech. She usually joins her husband on official visits and sometimes their three children are present too. She said, “Military families are truly a model for our country and for my own family.”